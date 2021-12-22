news, local-news,

Ahead of next week's Party in the Apocalypse festival organisers have announced a last-minute change to the line-up. Organiser Jesse Higgs also reiterated on Wednesday that masks will be required to be worn, unless eating or drinking. "It's all about the mask at the moment, that's the best thing we can do with COVID. IT's a double vax event so we need proof that you have had both vaccinations," he said. "We encourage people to social distance when possible, there won't be designated zones like previous events but we want people to take it seriously and dance and have a good time." Client Liaison have joined the line-up, replacing San Cisco, who were unable to come due to border restrictions. San Cisco announced on Facebook that they were no longer able to perform. "We are very very sorry, but we cannot make it to Tasmania for Party In The Apocalypse in Launceston. Unfortunately our very tough Premier has decided that all people travelling to Tasmania will now have to quarantine on return to WA," said San Cisco. Client Liaison, the indie-pop duo made up of vocalist Monte Morgan, and keyboardist and producer Harvey Miller, becomes a four-piece for their live shows with the addition of Geordie Miller on guitar and saxophone, and ex-triple j Hack presenter Tom Tilley on bass. Mr Higgs said the addition of Client Liaison was a worthy replacement. 'We're all fans of the band here and ever since their epic performance at PITP 2018, we've been excited to have them back,' he said. "The band are officially replacing San Cisco, who announced that sadly they will not be playing the festival due to their home state Western Australia's strict border restrictions. "It's really hard for those affected by border restrictions, so we understand the difficulties artists have faced with touring and we can't wait to welcome San Cisco back soon." Party in the Apocalypse will be held December 27 and 28 at Inveresk Park.

