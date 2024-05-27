Tasmanian firefighters urge better battery safety ahead of winter months

Firefighters are urging Tasmanians to be aware of hidden dangers in the home this winter.
Lithium-ion batteries - the sort found in phones, e-bikes and e-scooters, electric vehicles and power tools - are the focus of the Tasmania Fire Service's (TFS) latest seasonal safety campaign.
TFS acting director of community fire safety Chris Collins said the power sources were an "emerging fire risk" as they found their way into more homes.
Mr Collins urged Tasmanians to take steps to prepare their homes, beyond making sure smoke alarms were installed - and working - in every bedroom and hallway, and keeping fire blankets and fire extinguishers at the ready.
"We're recommending that smoke alarms are installed in garages, and also in places where lithium ion batteries are stored and charged," Mr Collins said.
"Lithium ion batteries are prevalent. They're found in many rechargeable devices but are an emerging fire risk.
"When they're damaged, faulty misused or overcharged, they can combust creating a very intense fire that is difficult to control."
Lithium-ion battery fires are often hard to extinguish due to the large amount of energy stored in the batteries, and require different methods to fight compared to other fires.
Mr Collins said firefighting services across Australia and New Zealand were developing and refining their strategies for combating the new risks, and the TFS would continue to update its procedures as new developments arose.
Other dangers around the home include cooking fires and heaters - particularly when they are used to dry clothes.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said firefighters were often busy during the winter months, and responded to an average of 350 house fires each year.
"As the winter months are upon us we need to be doing preparation so that we're protecting the things that we value in our homes," Mr Ellis said.
"[Lithium-ion batteries are] a great technology. It's an amazing improvement in a whole range of areas, but with it comes fire risk.
"We're asking the community this winter in particular to start focusing on some of those areas. We're seeing more fires around the world from lithium ion batteries, and that means more preparation is needed as well."
Steps recommended by the TFS to stay fire safe this winter include:
