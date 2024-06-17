When Dali met da Vinci: Latest dAda mUse exhibition opens

Salvador Dali had many obsessions: time, dreams, death, lobster telephones. But the painter - who was the great surreal artist of the mid-century - also had another fleeting fascination: Leonardo da Vinci.
Now a new exhibition is spotlighting it.
dAda mUse, Tasmania's premier art museum dedicated to the enigmatic Spaniard and surralism, has opened Hommage a Leonardo da Vinci and Imagination and Objects of the Future, a show focused on Dali's delve into da Vinci's portfolio.
The museum is home to the largest collection of Dali's works on paper in the country, and changes its exhibitions on a quarterly basis in line with the seasons.
Filled with engravings from Dali that reference da Vinci's works, the latest winter show, Hommage, reflects Dali's deep veneration for Leonardo, and his reinterpretation of the Renaissance through a surrealist lens.
"Dal held a lifelong fascination with the Renaissance master," said Dr Brendan Vote, dAda mUse's owner and director.
"[He] once wrote that da Vinci was '..the greatest master of painting, a soul that knew how to study, to invent, to create with ardour, passion and energy, which was how he lived his whole life'.
"This show explores that connection."
The collection of works often references Leonardo's inventions, anatomical studies, and famous paintings.
Some of the notable works in the exhibition include: The Angel of Port Lligat - an interpretation that combines elements of Dal's personal symbolism with Leonardo's angelic figures - and The Last Supper, a reimagining of Leonardo's famous fresco, infused with Dal's distinctive surrealist touches.
Hommage also includes many of Dali's most famous engravings, including Lobster Telephone, engravings of which were created by Dali in 1975 as part of his Homage to Leonardo da Vinci portfolio.
Salvador Dali's Hommage a Leonardo da Vinci and Imagination and Objects of the Future exhibition continues at dAda mUse until September this year.
dAda mUse is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm, with free ground floor access.
