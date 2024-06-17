Ravenswood named in statewide $4.7 million road safety upgrades

A further $4.7 million has been allocated to nearly 40 projects around the state to improve safety on local and rural roads.
The funding comes from the latest rounds of the Vulnerable Road User Program (VRUP) and the Safer Rural Roads Program (SRRP), both part of the state government's Towards Zero Action Plan 2020-2024.
Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said each year in Tasmania, around 35 people were killed - most of whom are Tasmanians.
"A further 280 people are seriously injured and required to be admitted to hospital," Mr Tilyard said.
"It's very important that we do more in the state to reduce road trauma.
"Project funding such as this offered through the grants program is for projects like footpaths for pedestrian crossings for separated cycleways and the like."
He said it was important that all levels of government worked together to improve safety on our roads.
Transport Minister Eric Abetz said this round of funding will include pedestrian crossings on Prossers Forest Road in Ravenswood, as well as footpaths on Swanwick Road in Coles Bay.
"Since their commencement, these programs have assisted councils to deliver more than 270 road safety projects, worth over $40 million," Mr Abetz said.
"Including co-contributions from councils, the projects see a total investment of $8.2 million to deliver infrastructure treatments, across 38 different projects."
