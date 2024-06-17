Launceston producer's first feature film hits the screens

For the last five years, Navid Bahadori has worked mostly from home. And while it's not a unique modern situation, the results from it certainly are: he produced a feature film.
Earlier this month, the Launcestonian boarded a Sydney-bound plane to go from the "beautiful calm" of Tasmania to the "madness" of a mega-city for the red carpet premiere of Life After Fighting.
The film - a martial-arts faire with a social conscience - is Bahadori's first major movie as a producer, a job he's worked in for more than two decades.
The launch is, for him, a first step into the feature film world - the industry's upper echelon - and another indicator of Tasmania's and Tasmanians growing influence on the filming and artistic space.
"I'm really pushing to proliferate work with people in the community here" he said.
"I'm trying to bring the work with me because there are so many great creative people here, so much talent."
The film producer is one of the many artists and creatives who have either blossomed in the state or moved to it to pursue their work, all the while creating for the biggest stages.
His latest project, Life After Fighting, the life of a former martial arts world champion is shattered when the inexplicable vanishing of two young students from his martial arts school sends him on a rescue mission.
Bahadori, and director Bren Foster, hope the film will mark a "new era of Australian cinema, focused on the martial arts", including their own further projects in the genre.
"That's the ambition," Bahadori said.
"And who knows? We could have a martial arts film here in Tasmania someday."
Bahadori has produced works in the state - including A Girl's Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking - and said Tasmania was ripe for more shows and films.
He's also part of a growing Tasmanian film sector, which has been spurred on by government incentives, large-scale television productions like Bay of Fires, and the launches of smaller studios.
"Since I moved to Launceston five years ago, it's become clear to me that people walking past you on the street are often creating something," Bahadori said.
"They're trying to make a living out of the creative industry, which is incredibly hard, and they're here in the community. Isn't that fantastic?"
For the past five years, Bahadori has lived in Tasmania with his family, flying Australia-wide for work in his role as a producer on television series and independent films.
