Too cool for school: Teachers-come-rockstars sell out Du Cane

All school teachers are stars, but only some get to live it out in a rock band.
Teacher supergroups from schools across Northern Tasmania are preparing for the second annual Chalkies Battle of the Bands.
Last year's inaugural event sold out Launceston's Royal Oak, forcing a move to Du Cane Brewery.
Friday's event has pulled another sold-out crowd of 400 people, and those involved are tipping the standard to reach new heights.
Brooks High School's outfit - Full-Day Internal - is one of nine bands who will battle for Toby Musovic's coveted golden trophy.
Combining the experience of cooking teachers, art teachers and music teachers, the band has set aside Thursday evenings to practise ahead of the big event.
"We had an absolute blast [last year], I lived out my rockstar lifestyle moment, it was fantastic," singer Laurel Atkins said.
"It's all about having fun, staff wellbeing ... getting together and showing that camaraderie."
Miss Atkins will have the rare distinction of representing two schools in two years when she takes the stage on Friday.
The year 7 leader played with the Mowbray Heights band before switching schools in mid-2023, securing extra crowd support for Brooks in the process.
"Even though Mowbray doesn't have a band this year they're all still coming to be really supportive," she said.
"It's like a big family here with Brooks and Mowbray ... we've actually kind of got two schools behind us."
A judging panel and the audience will share responsibility in deciding the winner on the night, but as organiser Sam Rainbird says, "we're not playing for sheepstations".
Instead, the night will raise funds for Launceston-based counselling service Enterprising Aardvark.
A host of prizes, headlined by a night's accommodation at Domescapes Glamping, will be raffled on the night.
Mr Rainbird said he was thrilled to see the event capture the imagination of so many schools.
"There's too much excitement around it for it not to continue," he said.
"It's got enough interest in the teaching community and wider community for it to be a staple event in Northern Tasmania."
Doors open at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.