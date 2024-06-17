The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Too cool for school: Teachers-come-rockstars sell out Du Cane

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 17 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Full Day Internal is a Brooks High School teacher band made up of Dan Chapman, Alison Bowditch, Laurel Atkins, Glenn Landeg, Lel Aufder-Heide, Ben McKinnon. Absent: Adrian Kitson. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Full Day Internal is a Brooks High School teacher band made up of Dan Chapman, Alison Bowditch, Laurel Atkins, Glenn Landeg, Lel Aufder-Heide, Ben McKinnon. Absent: Adrian Kitson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

All school teachers are stars, but only some get to live it out in a rock band.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.