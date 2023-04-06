As the weather cools firefighters are preparing to respond to higher rates of house fires, but they say there are simple ways to keep you and your family safe.
Aaron Parry, a senior firefighter and school educator with the Tasmania Fire Service, said there were two main drivers of house fires.
"Obviously we have more occurrences of house fires in the colder months through heating and people being at home inside more often," he said.
"The major cause of house fires in Tasmania is actually unattended cooking."
Mr Parry said grease or fat fires were common, as were fires caused by tea towels left on oven doors.
The firefighter said in case of a grease or fat fire, smother the flames with a pot lid or fire blanket and to never use water or flour.
He also recommended keeping a fire blanket and fire extinguisher in the kitchen, and to ensure all residents were familiar with their operation.
According to Mr Parry heaters, particularly fireplaces, were the second-most common cause of house fires as more people used them to help dry clothes.
"We talk about staying two metres from the heater, especially if you're drying clothes overnight or if you go out during the day," he said.
"Sometimes the clothes racks get knocked over by pets or just fall over and then the clothes end up too close to the heater."
The firefighter said best practice was to clean chimneys and flues at least once per year, and to keep hot ashes in metal containers outdoors as they cool.
Other periodic checks should be carried out to smoke alarm batteries, and TFS recommends installing alarms in all bedrooms, any common areas and the stairwells of multi-story buildings.
Once smoke alarms had been checked and flues cleaned, Mr Parry said there was one more step to take preparing homes for the cooler months.
TFS recommends families draw up a fire escape plan, and discuss it at least twice yearly so children remain familiar with the process.
"Most people have probably got (a fire escape plan) at the worksite or their office but a lot of people don't think to have one at home," Mr Parry said.
"It's a good idea to have a home fire escape plan and a safe meeting place outside so...you know that everybody's out."
