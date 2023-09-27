Approval for a battery storage facility in the Northern Midlands has been hailed as significant for the region.
The Great Lakes Battery proposed for a location 2.5 kilometres north-east of Poatina was given the go-ahead by the council on September 18.
Supported unanimously, councillor Paul Terrett said the Midlands attracting significant renewable energy sources, such as the battery and solar, was encouraging.
"It's becoming a centre in Tasmania for renewable energies and such," Cr Terrett said.
Expected to be one of the largest batteries in the country, he said it was a significant one.
Discussion on the proposal turned to heavy vehicle access during construction, and it was recommended to be done via the Midland Highway onto Powranna Road.
The proposal supported included a number of conditions, such as rehabilitation and decommissioning.
A Neoen spokesperson said the approval was a "big step forward" and thanks the council and community for their support.
They said several steps were needed before construction would commence, some of which include finalising the design, selecting technology suppliers and obtaining the necessary permits.
"The Great Lakes Battery will be highly complementary to Tasmania's hydro-dominated generation mix," the spokesperson said.
"The value of this battery in Tasmania will be less in long-duration bulk energy storage, and more in fast-response frequency control and other types of ancillary services."
They said lithium-ion batteries would be used and were an effective form of dispatchable technology in terms of responding with speed and accuracy.
"As a result we expect the Great Lakes Battery to have a positive impact on the reliability of electricity in Tasmania," they said.
Neoen Australia is responsible for the Great Lakes Battery Project and have built big batteries across Australia, including the world's first battery Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, and Australia's biggest biggest battery Victorian Big Battery near Geelong.
The Great Lakes Battery proposes to have up to 280 megawatts in power capacity, compared to the Victorian facility powers 300MW.
The development application said an estimated 72 battery modules could be installed in stage one, and 72 would be installed for stage two.
The proposal said it would construct a facility that could connect to the Tasmanian electricity network. It would do so via the nearby TasNetworks Palmerstone Transend Substation.
The spokesperson said they were aiming to start construction of the project in 2024.
Typically, the lifecycle for a big battery project would require 12-18 months for construction and allow the asset to operate for 20 years or longer, they said.
