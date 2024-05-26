Second-storey lap pool at Bridport mansion is something else

A Bridport mansion with one of Tasmania's most stunning lap pools is expected to attract huge interest as a Barnbougle launch pad.
The four-year-old home at 19A Emma Street has panoramic views over the ocean - not least from a suspended lap pool that adjoins the living room.
It is expected to fetch $1.6 million-plus, and has been listed with Jodie Faulkner Water House Real Estate.
"It's pretty special this one," selling agent Jodie Faulkner said.
"All the blinds are electric and internal, so they're inside the glass, and there's louvres over the pool so you can open up the louvres and look at the stars or let the sun in.
"Double glass doors separate it from the living room, but you can open them up so it becomes part of your internal living space as well."
The home has plenty of others tricks too.
The kitchen island has an electric, pop-up mini bar, and a commercial grade lift connects the four levels. There's also a sauna room and a home gym.
"I reckon we'll get a lot of mainland interest - most likely a lot of golfers that are wanting to purchase as a syndicate," Ms Faulkner said.
"Because the internal walls are all cement - soundproof - it can cater for more than one family.
"It's a prime location with ocean views and a look-out to Barnbougle, but it's also prime for living separately."
Ms Faulkner said mainland buyers were returning to the Tasmanian market after a noticeable lull in interstate interest.
"I think the Sydney market's boomed again," she said.
"We're seeing a lot of the NSW Sydney people selling up and obviously once they sell there, they can come here and buy something for $1 million-plus and still have cash in their bank."
