Four Tasmanian islands for sale - cheapest is just $575,000

Romantics dreaming of their own Tasmanian island may never get a better selection.
Four remote land masses in Tasmania's north-eastern corner have been listed for sale or lease.
Three are freehold titles - meaning ownership is not for a set time period - and the price tags are cheaper than many residential homes.
Best of all, each island comes with a colourful name.
At just $575,000, this chunk of Little Green Island might be one of the cheapest island blocks in Tasmania.
The 6.66-hectare block was once home to a shearing shed and birding huts, but is now completely undeveloped.
There is only one other title on the island - which is also uninhabited - and the remainder is crown land.
Little Green is just a 1km boat trip from Lady Barron - meaning it's also one of the state's most accessible islands.
Puncheon Island is in rare air as one of Tasmania's few freehold islands. That's right, you get the entire place to yourself.
The 16-hectare island comes with a three-bedroom cottage that was once the long-term home of the property's owner.
The island has been attracting offers between $800,000 and $1 million.
"When the [owner] was living there permanently she had a veggie garden so it was all set up," said selling agent Sharon Blyth, of Nutrien Harcourts Flinders Island.
"It's got a little jetty - it's only accessible by boat or chopper."
The island has also been known as Puncheon Head Island, which, according to a 1969 article published in the Mercury, refers to a "rough kind of game" once played by sealers and seamen called 'punch on the head'.
The naming of Little Dog Island is also a little murky, but is likely derived from dogs being liberated there to run wild.
The island is split into four blocks - one is crown land and the rest are privately owned.
Ms Blyth is selling a 17-hectare block that comes with twin huts overlooking one of the property's two beaches.
The block is primed for development, and the current owner has put "significant work" into planning a private residence or eco-tourism business.
It is expected to fetch offers over $775,000.
Prime Seal Island spans a huge 3000 acres and you get it to yourself, but there is a catch.
The island's leasehold is only made available for 20-year periods by the Crown.
"The current lease expires in six years and there's no guarantee they will renew the lease - it's something you need to apply for at the time," Miss Blyth said.
"It's a bit of an unknown whether they will or won't - they always have in the past because it's been leased for many moons - but it's a risk you take."
The naming of Prime Seal Island appears to have derived from the sealing industry that boomed in the Furneax Group in the early- to mid-1800s.
The land is leased for the purpose of sheep grazing and is for sale via expressions of interest.
Miss Blyth said all four Furneaux Group islands had pulled strong interest from mainland buyers since hitting the market.
"Some are talking tourist accommodation, some are just talking just somewhere where they can get away," she said.
"Not everybody gets to own an island in their lifetime. That's Puncheon Island's attractiveness I think, that you can own a whole island for not a lot of money compared to some of the islands in Queensland.
"Little Dog and Little Green are both very close to Lady Barron - it's a 10-minute boat ride on a nice day and you're away from everything."
The four properties have been put on the market by three different owners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.