'State legend' Cox-Goodyer hits 250, compares young Bombers to 2014 stars

"He will go down as one of the legends of the state."
That's how North Launceston coach Adrian Smith summed up Brad Cox-Goodyer's career so far - one that reaches the 250-game milestone on Saturday against Lauderdale.
The reliable and versatile veteran is just the fifth player to reach the mark for the club.
"Being only the fifth person to reach 250 at a club that's been around for 131 years with some of the best players to ever play in the state, I think that's quite humbling," he said.
"Wherever my name lands on the board, it'll be something I look back on with a bit of pride when it's all said and done."
He sits behind Neil Maynard (323 games), Charlie Thompson (294), Jack Hawksley (263) and Percy Snowball (252) - with Maynard and Hawksley both named 'legends' of North Launceston Football Club.
The Tasmanian State League games-record holder has played all of his games within the competition, debuting in 2009 - the same year it resumed.
Cox-Goodyer has played in five premierships, is a two-time Lynch Medallist for the league best and fairest and has won the Baldock Medal (best on ground in a grand final) twice.
The Bombers are looking to add another premiership to his extensive CV this season, sitting undefeated after seven games.
"This team has got a lot of resemblance to the 2014 team, which is ironic because it's 10 years since we won that premiership," Cox-Goodyer said.
"There's a lot of young guys that are starting to hit that 50-game threshold and they understand where the level is.
"Harry [Bayles] is one but you've had Blade [Sulzberger] hit it, Declen [Chugg] hit it, Lockie Mitchell is not too far away, so these guys that are getting those four years' worth of experience under their belt, they're playing good senior footy.
"In 2014, guys like myself, Taylor [Whitford], Ethan Petterwood, Josh Ponting and all these guys were pretty young coming through, so if we can get the same result as that, that would be pretty good."
Saturday's game is jam-packed full of milestones with Cox-Goodyer hitting 250, Fletcher Bennett 100 and Harry Bayles 50.
Out of those three, Cox-Goodyer is the only one without an official leadership role, which is the first season since 2017 after he captained from 2018-20 and coached from 2021-23.
However, his successor Smith is thoroughly enjoying still having AFL Tasmania's talent pathways skill acquisition coach around the group.
"This year he's transitioning into more of that leadership role and supporting the younger players develop," Smith said.
"He's really embraced that and I really value each week his contribution, conversation and that mentorship for me, but probably more so the players that have looked up to him and idolised him for 10 years now.
"He's a decorated footballer, he's a really strong leader and he has a really positive influence around the footy club. I think the thing that's probably really underestimated with Brad is his influence and impact within our community in a more broader sense, and how and what he contributes off the field in that space."
Smith wasn't the only Bombers leader to praise Cox-Goodyer, with co-captain Bennett privileged to have his milestone on the same day.
"When I first got to the club in 2017, Brad was a well-established player in the TSL and he's only built on that," Bennett said.
"He'll go down as one of the most decorated players that our league has seen and to play 100 games alongside him has been truly special for me."
Cox-Goodyer is hoping for a win in the 1pm UTAS Stadium clash.
His 200th game resulted in a last-gasp loss at the hands of Clarence as former Melbourne AFL player Colin Garland kicked a boundary-line stunner in the dying minutes.
