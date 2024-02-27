Cox-Goodyer to develop first Tasmanians wearing AFL jumper in new role

"I'm super excited to be able to join the AFL Tasmania staff and hopefully provide a platform for these kids to one day play for an AFL team in Tasmania."
Brad Cox-Goodyer put it clearly when asked about his new role as talent pathways skill acquisition coach.
Working with promising boys and girls aged between 12-15, the North Launceston and State League great will be tasked with delivering the first generation of AFL and AFLW players to come through the system with a Tasmanian team in the league.
Having gone through "every pathway there is in Tasmanian football", Cox-Goodyer said he understood what needed to happen to help youngsters achieve their goals.
But he said reaching the AFL does not define their success.
"If at the end it doesn't work out, they don't get drafted, there's obviously other opportunities for them in the state with the VFL and hopefully we can continue to make our football as strong as possible in Tasmania," he said.
With an increase in high-level talent coming through the Tasmanian production line a high priority for AFL Tasmania, the organisation's head Damien Gill said it was crucial they made the right decision with the appointment.
"It is a good fit in a number of ways. He's just a really good Tasmanian football person, he knows it intimately," Gill said.
"But he's worked with young players and seen real growth in their footy and that's a key part of the role.
"He'd be working with 12 to 15-year-olds and that was a passion that came through via Brad. It was really clear he likes working with the next generation and getting them to be at their best and we're excited to see what he does in the role."
Taking on the role means Cox-Goodyer has stepped down as coach of the Bombers ahead of their last season of TSL, but he will remain as a player.
He said the opportunity was one he couldn't pass up.
"With the way Tasmanian football is going at the moment I want to continue to grow and be better and hopefully continue my coaching journey and this is the right step for me," he said.
"I'm grateful to have that opportunity and obviously it's tough, I've been at North Launceston my whole life, but the club's in great hands and I'm fully confident that we'll continue to do great things.
"I'll still be hopefully playing with them, so we won't change that much, and my coaching journey is taking a new route, which I'm super excited for."
