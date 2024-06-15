'Total dissatisfaction' as Northern Bombers vote whether to go into recess

The 131-year history of North Launceston went on the line on Saturday when Tasmania's most dominant football club voted whether it should go into recess.
Just a couple of hours before the Northern Bombers attempted to record an 11th straight victory to begin this State League season, the club which has won half of the last 10 premierships was deciding if it would bother competing at all next season.
A crisis meeting at UTAS Stadium ended in a show of hands to choose whether the club goes into recess or plays in the proposed NTFA Premier League in 2025.
President Thane Brady said the verdict was to "reluctantly" play in the new competition "if there are no other options".
The outspoken club figurehead said there had been a "heated" discussion symbolised by "total dissatisfaction" and an over-riding lack of confidence in AFL Tasmania.
The vote followed a long-running saga in which the State League's Northern neighbours rejected the regional competition proposed by AFL Tasmania to replace the State League from next season pitting them against Deloraine, Scottsdale, Longford and South Launceston.
The long-standing rivals declined to attend the league's launch, labelled it "a joke" and investigated a rival breakaway competition featuring the cream of the North-West Coast.
Bombers club legend Frank Madill chaired the meeting which was shown a slideshow of AFL Tasmania's proposed plan and heard from Brady and vice-president Adrian Hall.
Brady said it was "unfortunate" that the club had to call meetings under such concerning circumstances.
He felt the club had been "bullied" into its position by a strategy designed to centralise footy in Hobart at the expense of Northern clubs.
"Over many months we cannot go anywhere without someone raising what's going to happen to our club, the coaches and players," he said.
"We all feel the club has been bullied into this position. The state government has wiped its hands of Northern Tasmania allowing AFL Tasmania to run amok in its stealth plan to centralise footy at the bottom of the earth - good old cold Hobart town."
The issue has been further complicated by apparent delays in the timeline proposed to lead up to Tasmania joining the AFL in 2028.
The TSL was meant to be replaced by the state joining the VFL next season, but this looks increasingly unlikely. Both AFL Tasmania and the Tasmanian Football Club have hinted at timeline issues prompting Brady to label the transition a "train smash" likely to lead to a mass exodus of players, coaches and umpires.
Describing AFL Tasmania's plan as "rubber at best", he added: "Media statements from the AFL and Tasmanian government about caring for people, their mental health and recognising the contribution of volunteers are dribble."
Brady said he believed the plan was devised so that the South would end up with AFL/W and VFL/W head offices, the preferred stadium, training and rehab centre and the best regional competition.
"The two powerhouse clubs in Launceston are the first to face the sword while others in footy stand by doing nothing.
"Watch out because the ripple effect will be a tsunami affecting every club in Northern Tasmania with some being wiped off the map as the talent drain south will suck the life out of our footy community in the North."
Five of North's seven statewide premierships have come since the TSL was re-formed in 2009.
Every grand final since 2011 has featured a Launceston team with the Blues also winning four flags and South Launceston one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.