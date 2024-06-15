South Launceston charge home late as OLs remember former teammate

A pair of last-quarter goals proved the difference as South Launceston caused an upset over reigning premiers Old Launcestonians.
In an emotional game for the Blues following the death of former clubmate Kate Minchin, the home side led by three points at the last break before the Dogs barked back for a 4.2 (26) to 2.3 (15) win.
Jaslyn Freestone produced a goal-line soccer to take the lead before Georgia Gillow's snap sealed the game.
Hannah Viney stood tall late with key marks at either end, slowing down play in crucial moments.
Old Scotch stopped Launceston from jumping into second spot, defeating the Blues 5.3 (33) to 4.4 (28).
The win was Old Scotch's second of the season, with a three-goal third quarter setting the tone for victory.
Maisie Edwards and Josie Curtis were impressive for the victors, while Launceston's Hill sisters - Kelsie and Georgia - continued to push their case for state selection.
Bridgenorth flexed their muscle in a massive 17.14 (116) to 0.0 (0) win over Scottsdale.
Eight Parrots got on the scoreboard - five of them multiple times - as Emily Mckinnell led the way with five. Liyana Juraimi and Makaylah Lester were Scottsdale's best.
St Pats picked up the second win in their short history, defeating Evandale 3.8 (26) to 2.3 (15).
The clash was one of two played on Friday night, with the Saints jumping out to a commanding 17-point lead at quarter-time.
That proved to be enough but the Eagles put in a respectable second-half performance as Paige Crooks kicked both their goals. St Pats' vice-captain duo Lily Robinson (two) and Cayley Quill kicked theirs.
In the other Friday night contest, Deloraine overcame a slow start before defeating George Town 8.2 (50) to 3.4 (22).
Tahlia Powe was the Kangaroos' best as seven individual goal-kickers found the big sticks - led by Estia Chilcott's two. Letitia Hancock and Jodie Clifford were George Town's best.
Meander Valley produced a commanding performance against Longford, coming away 13.12 (90) to 0.1 (1) winners.
Tiffany Whitney kicked five and was named the Suns' best, while Dimity Gibbons and Jade Nichols impressed in defeat for the Tigers.
