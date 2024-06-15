Taylor edges Colgrave in goal-kicking credentials as leaders thunder on

The top-versus-bottom clash went to form with Old Scotch inflicting a 154-point loss on University.
The visitors managed a first-quarter Samuel McAuliffe goal but nothing thereafter as they went down 24.16 (160) to 1.0 (6) at the NTCA Ground.
Jack Colgrave led the goal-kicking for Old Scotch with eight as Charles Eastoe added five and Matthew Duggan three.
Launceston players Rocky Barron and Josiah Burling took advantage of a Blues' bye to turn out for Perth and were named among the side's best, but couldn't prevent a 57-point loss at Lilydale.
The second-versus-third encounter finished 11.17 (83) to 3.8 (26).
Matthew Saunders and Trent Griggs booted four goals each with Mark Walsh, Louis Venn and Logan Reynolds among the hosts' best as they continued their 100 per cent campaign.
Old Launcestonians leap-frogged third-placed Perth with an 8.12 (60) to 4.8 (32) win over St Pats.
Brad Keegan (three) and Mitchell Cheesman (two) were the multiple goal-kickers as OLs scored consistently throughout the four quarters.
Tyree Marshall kicked half of St Pats' goals and was their best player.
The eighth-versus-ninth clash between Evandale and Meander Valley at Morven Park proved to be one of the day's best matches with the home side prevailing by 11 points, 7.10 (52) to 6.5 (41).
Jackson Davey's four goals proved pivotal as Benjamin de Bomford bagged a couple for the Suns.
Bridport took the points and North-East bragging rights, winning the mid-table encounter against East Coast 15.13 (103) to 8.12 (60).
Matthew Taylor proved to be the division's highest scorer of the day, kicking nine of his side's 15 in a remarkable best-on-ground performance.
Isaac Newett (three), Michael Murfet and Jared Mason (two each) topped the goal-kicking for the visitors at Bridport Oval.
Old Scotch and Lilydale remain level on points at the top of the ladder, followed by OLs and Perth.
