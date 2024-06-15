'Footy does the talking' as Bombers' magicians find goals from all angles

North Launceston's goal-kicking brilliance was on show at UTAS Stadium as Harvey Griffiths and Brad Cox-Goodyer put on a clinic.
The pair kicked six superb goals between them in Griffiths' 50th game as their side produced their 11th win in a row in the 12.14 (86) to 4.5 (29) victory.
"We can let our footy do the talking on the field," coach Adrian Smith said.
"You have your down weeks in terms of your application but today, our group was really keen to provide that statement and I think it showed.
"Our offensive method today was really strong and they struggled to get through us and score."
Smith was pleased with the "high-level" footy that resulted in the impressive goals but admitted they probably made up for some cheap misses.
Clarence held plenty of play in their forward-50 throughout the first quarter but were unable to make amends on the scoreboard.
They kicked the first through former AFL player Josh Green but the Bombers booted the next three to be leading by 13 points at quarter-time.
Brandon Leary was electric early, playing his part in Tayne Thomas' first TSL goal before booting a superb snap late in the quarter to grow the lead.
Despite neither team finding the big sticks in the first 13 minutes of the second quarter, the Bombers extended their run to five consecutive goals.
Sam Simpson broke the lengthy deadlock by getting on the end of a Thomas handball and finding the big sticks.
The contest's heat began to rise as North Launceston's Jacob Kerr bumped James Bealey after a marking contest, which prompted several Clarence players to come in and fly the flag.
However, the competition's leading goal-kicker Griffiths was able to provide a bit of magic to fight fire with fire.
Strapped against the boundary line with only one hand free, the 50th gamer chucked the ball on his boot in what looked like wishful thinking.
It then dribbled towards the line and bounced around defenders.
Clarence managed to break their goal-kicking drought with the final play of the first half as Bryce Alomes nailed a set-shot after the siren.
The home side did not waste much time after the break as Thomas kicked his second within the first minute.
Griffiths then showed off with another piece of magic, this time producing a nonchalant left-footed snap on a sharp angle.
Oscar Van Dam tried to one-up him moments later, shimmying past an opponent before composing himself and finding the goals.
With Clarence trailing by 42 points at the start of the last quarter, the experienced Green stood up and kicked two goals in the term.
However, as was the course of the day, the Bombers bounced back by nailing a shot from a tight angle - this time through Brad Cox-Goodyer.
Tight against the boundary-line after an out-on-the-full, he went back and calmly slotted a set-shot, celebrating in front of the Bombers' fans in the Carlton Draught stand.
Later in the term he did it again, this time on the run, ending up outstretched on his stomach in a celebratory pose.
North Launceston are the only team to have beaten Clarence so far this season, defeating them by 46 points in April on top of Saturday's result.
It was a sour scene for the Bombers at the end of the game with Tony Aganas stretchered off after the last ruck contest.
