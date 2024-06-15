South underline their flag credentials by winning without one of their best

Not even one of the great country footy speeches from Rocherlea playing-coach Josh Ponting could deny South Launceston a 15-point victory on Saturday.
With his team trailing by one goal at three-quarter-time, Ponting said that he could see that his troops were tired but they just needed to give him 25 more minutes of effort.
It was stirring as he tugged at his Tigers jumper and spoke about what the team stood for.
The inspired Tigers won the first clearance of the last term but it wasn't long before South took control and crusied home 8.10 (58) to 6.7 (43).
They repelled nearly every attack across half-back and spoiled well.
One effort that summed up South's commitment was when Luke McCarty and Harry Charlesworth came off worse for wear from a pack-marking contest that made you cringe on the sidelines.
At the other end, Brad Dodds won a hard ball and curled a snap that just snuck through the goal.
It was a significant win for the Bulldogs who were without arguably their best player and ruck Cody Lowe.
Caleb Nason and Kurt Hibbs took on the ruck mantle.
It was a game arguably won earlier than the final stanza.
Rocherlea's Taylor Stone was sent off with a card on the stroke of three-quarter-time in an incident that led to Tom Foon converting from close range after a 50-metre penalty.
That moment seemed to galvanise the Bulldogs who flooded to their teammate.
It was a crucial momentum swing after Rocherlea had worked their way back to within one point after trailing by 13 at half-time.
Dakota Bannister snapped a major from out of the ruck and Dartaynan Bantick kicked truly from 40m on an angle as the Tigers were getting on top in centre clearances.
Then there was a controversial slide-in free-kick which resulted in a Kaiden Cox-Goodyer goal from 40m.
South also got reward for their strong start at what was a typically chilly and windy Youngtown Oval that saw many players wearing long sleeves.
The ball was swinging hard toward the clubrooms which seemed to give the Bulldogs the upper hand early.
They took a seven-point lead to quarter-time and it looked like it would be Rocherlea's turn next.
But goals to Brock Kenny and Brendan Taylor from close range proved pivotal in a quarter dominanted by stoppages.
Then there were the half-time fireworks.
Rocherlea star Jordan Cousens appeared to have a throw free-kick given against him while being tackled in defence.
It led to a set-shot miss from about 40m for South's Grant Holt who kicked just after the siren.
Straight after his kick, a frustrated Cousens appeared to push Holt in the chest and he fell on his back.
It led to a big half-time melee that took a minute to break up.
Another big moment was when Rocherlea captain Luke Richards was helped off the ground by trainers late in the first quarter. He didn't return to the field.
In other round 10 matches, Bridgenorth beat Bracknell 11.13 (79) to 6.8 (42), George Town defeated Deloraine 11.7 (73) to 9.8 (62) and Hillwood thrashed Scottsdale 16.16 (112) to 3.6 (24).
