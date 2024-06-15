The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

South underline their flag credentials by winning without one of their best

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 15 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Caleb Nason, who came in for Cody Lowe, tackles Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler
South Launceston's Caleb Nason, who came in for Cody Lowe, tackles Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Not even one of the great country footy speeches from Rocherlea playing-coach Josh Ponting could deny South Launceston a 15-point victory on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.