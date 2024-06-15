'Time to future-proof our club' says Bombers coach following recess vote

North Launceston coach Adrian Smith has stressed the importance of "future-proofing" the club in the wake of a vote against going into recess.
On a significant day in the club's 131-year history, members opted to join the proposed new NTFA Premier Division next season rather than stop playing altogether following the end of the State League.
Smith admitted the playing staff were well aware of off-field developments at UTAS Stadium but "let our footy do the talking" with an 11th straight win in a row by 57 points over Clarence.
He said now the vote has been taken, the runaway TSL leaders need to prepare for the NTFA competition which unites them and Launceston with South Launceston, Longford, Deloraine and Scottsdale.
"We've just got to go to work now behind the scenes, make sure we set up and future-proof our footy club and ensure we get ahead of the game and what we need to be doing to continue to stay as a high-performance footy club," Smith said.
"At the end of the day, it's a positive step forwards. Our footy club's galvanised and we've got a clear direction on what we need to be doing going forwards.
"We've just got to go to work now to make sure we put the pieces of the puzzle together to set us up for future success and re-invent our footy club for a different model."
Bombers president Thane Brady reported a "heated" discussion symbolised by "total dissatisfaction" and over-riding lack of confidence in AFL Tasmania at the crisis meeting held before Saturday's game.
He said the vote was to "reluctantly" play in the new competition "if there are no other options".
Smith said it was an important step in the process.
"It was mainly around letting our members know where we're at and informing the stakeholders about what's been happening behind the scenes and what needs to happen next, that sort of stuff."
The vote followed a long-running saga in which the State League's Northern neighbours initially rejected AFL Tasmania's proposed regional competition and investigated a rival breakaway league featuring the cream of the North-West Coast.
Brady told the meeting that the Bombers had been "bullied" into their position by a strategy designed to centralise footy in Hobart at the expense of Northern clubs.
"The two powerhouse clubs in Launceston are the first to face the sword while others in footy stand by doing nothing," he said.
"Watch out because the ripple effect will be a tsunami affecting every club in Northern Tasmania with some being wiped off the map as the talent drain south will suck the life out of our footy community in the North."
Every TSL grand final since 2011 has featured a Launceston team with the Bombers winning five flags, the Blues four and South Launceston one.
