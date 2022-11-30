The Tasmanian football community lost a respected icon on Monday as Neil Maynard died aged 71. A Palawa man, Maynard proudly represented the Tasmanian Aboriginal community.
His cultural contribution was highlighted in 2021 as Richmond Football Club visited Rocherlea during their Aboriginal Round - with the best afield receiving the Neil Maynard Medal.
"To many of us, he's an Aboriginal legend," Rocherlea's Graeme Gardner said in 2021.
"He had a fantastic football career, he's one of those who inspires many of us to play football but he's also inspired a lot of us to be humble and use our influence for the better good."
Maynard is North Launceston's games record-holder, playing 323 games between 1970 and 1986 and became the 204th inductee into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
Affectionately known as "Pearl", he was a six-time North Launceston premiership player, winning flags in 1975, 1978-81 and 1983 and represented the NTFA on 18 occasions as well as Tasmania in 1977 and 1978.
The 1978 season was a memorable one, winning the senior best and fairest, which now sees the runner-up trophy named in his honour.
Maynard is regarded as the best full-back in North Launceston's history, named in the club's best team from 1945-1999 but could be used anywhere around the ground as former playing coach Peter Daniel described.
"As a player, he was one of the most complete players I have seen," he posted online.
"[He was] tall, quick, [had] incredible reflexes and flexibility, great mark, magnificent kick, tough, hard, superb attitude, confident in his own abilities, flexible in his approach, able to attack and defend - [he was] a coach's dream.
"During my time as coach, I played the man in every position on the ground, wherever we needed a winner, needed drive or a player stopped. He excelled and did the job every time - from full-back, to the centre to key forward."
As well as Daniels' tribute, North Launceston posted words about one of their greats. Maynard was honoured with life membership in 1984 before being upgraded to legend in 2015.
The club's post spoke highly of the connection that Maynard kept with the current playing group.
"After his playing career Neil continued to support the club and perform roles such as reserves coach and for many years was the master of ceremonies at the club's annual jumper presentation event," the post read.
"Neil was a proud club man who engaged with the modern players like he did when he was playing. When he spoke all listened. When Neil attended club games it was an event.
"Regardless of the year current players all knew who he was and thought he was awesome. And they were right - Neil was a brilliant clubman on and off field that will be terribly missed."
Alongside his football achievements, Maynard also played for Mowbray Golf Club in several competitions, including pennant champs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.