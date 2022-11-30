The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Launceston lose club legend Neil Maynard, aged 71

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Maynard with North Launceston premiership players Stan Reid and Craig Delanty before the club's 2016 grand final. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian football community lost a respected icon on Monday as Neil Maynard died aged 71. A Palawa man, Maynard proudly represented the Tasmanian Aboriginal community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.