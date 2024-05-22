Tornadoes basketball team determined to achieve double-header success again

Launceston Tornadoes are on a roll in what is arguably their toughest run of games this NBL1 South season.
They executed a successful double-header on the weekend, coming from behind to beat Ringwood Hawks 74-71 before doing the same to Kilsyth Cobras with an 86-71 win.
Another double-header awaits with a clash against Geelong United on Saturday at 5pm and then a battle against Waverley Falcons at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Belgian import Lore Devos top scored in both games with 17 points against Ringwood and 31 in the triumph over Kilsyth.
The Cobras win was stunning considering the Torns trailed by 10 points at three-quarter-time and then outscored Kilsyth 35-10 in the fourth term.
Devos scored 19 of those points including a trio of three-pointers.
"I really liked our mentality, we were like 'we're not giving up, we're just going for it'," she said.
"We were just being aggressive and got some fire, teammates were sharing the ball and hitting shots and getting stops on defence.
"That's what really helps us, getting the stops on defence and then transitioning in our offence."
Meanwhile, the Torns were down by three points against seventh-placed Ringwood before outscoring them 16-10 in the final stanza.
Devos got them in front with 1.18 minutes to go after making a free-throw and soon after Macey Crawford was fouled hard while bringing the ball up the court.
In a example of great composure from the 19-year-old, she nailed her two free-throws with 22 seconds to go which proved enough for the Torns to get the result.
"Macey hit some clutch free-throws and we were up so that was amazing," Devos said.
It was impressive double-header performance considering the Torns were without their coach Sarah Veale who was unavailable due to personal reasons.
Hayden Zasadny and Nathan Lee took the reins for the weekend.
"Both of them did a great job leading us to those wins. We're just excited also to have Sarah back this week," Devos said.
Devos confirmed star Keely Froling would be unavailable again this weekend.
Launceston are 13th on the 19-team ladder with four wins and seven losses.
Geelong are 12th and Waverley are 16th on the table.
