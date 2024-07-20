'Future looks really bright' as Tornadoes seek new NBL1 basketball coach

Outgoing Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale can see a promising future for the side which has struggled in the past two seasons.
Veale, who had been coach since 2019, stepped down due to family reasons following the Torn's NBL1 South campaign which finished last weekend.
After a 2022 preliminary final appearance, the Torns finished 14th in 2023 with nine wins and 16th in 2024 with six wins from 22 games.
Veale said she could see a few stars returning from the US in the near future.
"We've got five girls at college at the moment and they're due to come back in the next few years," she said.
"So that cycle of what we hoped to do was to get girls good enough to go over there and be part of their pathway and then come back and then they would play for the Tornadoes.
"I think that's not too far away and then the future looks really bright."
Recent examples of players going to college include guard Charli Kay, who played with the Southern UTAH Thunderbirds last season, and forward Makala Bingley at the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Starting the Tornadoes' inaugural development program in 2022 is part of Veale's legacy and she hopes that becomes bigger and better.
She explained how it came about.
"When you sit down and look at the sustainability of the team over the years, the one thing that we've always had to rely on, and to some extent we always will, is having lots of imports to be competitive because we're such a small state," she said.
"We know that there is a gap from the Basketball Tas program when the girls graduate to being able to be NBL1 ready. It was like, how do we address that problem?"
The Torns started welcoming in under-18s to gain a couple of years experience before their Baksetball Tasmania pathway graduation.
"They're in the gym earlier and they're getting strength and conditioning," Veale said.
"And just the cultural stuff and being able to see what happens at practice at the pace of that semi-professional level because it's way quicker than under-16s and 18s."
Current players such as Subi Daly, Amber Brazendale and Macy McCullagh were among the inaugural development players.
The Tornadoes imports in recent seasons have included Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin, Marianna Tolo, Lore Devos and Trinity Oliver.
Veale has also previously backed a JackJumpers WNBL side for Tasmania.
The Torns will be calling for formal expressions of interest for their head coaching position next month.
The board intends to consider suitable candidates both locally and interstate.
The Tornadoes held their presentation night on Friday with Devos winning their most valuable player and Sarah O'Neill the runner-up.
