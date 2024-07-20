'Big concern': North's basketball future waiting on Silverdome overhaul

Tasmania JackJumpers' chief operating officer Darren Smith stood in the familiar surroundings of Elphin Sports Centre as he told The Examiner how the club hopes to keep NBL games in Launceston.
The league have made continuous demands to improve the on and off-court conditions at the Silverdome, the club's Northern home, with NBL and JackJumpers owner Larry Kestelman even threatening to pull fixtures from the stadium should improvements not be made.
The Examiner understands the state government and Stadiums Tasmania have held positive talks with the JackJumpers' chief executive Christine Finnegan in recent weeks, but there are still muliple issues to figure out.
With both fixtures front-ended, the first game due to be played in Launceston during the 2024-25 season is on Friday, October 18, when the league's powerhouse club Sydney Kings will arrive.
And with multiple complaints having been made by other, less prominent clubs, the JackJumpers are very aware that the Kings won't likely handle the poor conditions quietly.
But the early fixtures also mean major construction for the upgrades would still be ongoing during the period of the two matches.
As a result, minor upgrades to lights, change-rooms and other immediate issues are likely to happen where possible.
Then after the Silverdome's NBL commitments are finished, major construction could begin to ensure the stadium is in far better condition for the 2025-26 season.
"That would be probably a reasonable outcome, considering where we're at right now," Smith said.
"The big concern is that the NBL won't let us play there in the future unless some things are done.
"We want to be able to play in front of fans up here and be accessible and really reward the support that's been up here, so I think the big picture really needs to be considered thoughtfully about what are we going to do with it as far as a possible outcome.
"Giving it a lick of paint and some lights, that allows us to get to where we want very, very short term, but long term, we hope it's treated seriously."
It comes as Smith, a Victorian who played for the now-defunct Hobart Devils in the NBL, said he had found the lack of investment into basketball infrastructure over the 30 years since he moved to Tasmania "difficult to understand".
And while the government has made a $21.5 million commitment to construct three additional courts, make improvements to the existing four courts, construct a new shared function centre, change-rooms and more parking spaces at Elphin, Smith said more needs to be done to keep up with demand.
But he admitted that the responsibility should not solely fall onto the government, saying that the sport needed to look at other avenues for funding.
"To just expect the government to do everything is a tough question, there's only so much money in the coffers," he said.
"Getting creative on how we can find the solutions is something I think we're going to need to do, we probably need to be thinking more commercially about private opportunities as well to get things off the ground."
Should the NBL deem the Silverdome unacceptable this season, it could still result in a loss of the projected fixtures this summer, something coach Scott Roth believes would be a disaster.
"It's hugely important for us to continue to connect to the state and I think that's one of the things that I'm most proud of," he said.
"When I got here they said you cannot connect the state and I think the JackJumpers have really been embraced across the state as one team for Tasmania.
"To not have those games up here (at the Silverdome) would be heartbreaking."
The club is expected to confirm whether they can begin construction of their own training facility in Kingborough later this week.
