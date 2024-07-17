JackJumpers reveal home base timeline, make Silverdome upgrades priority

Since arriving back in Hobart at 11am on Tuesday, Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has faced plenty of change.
The team's Olympians Jack McVeigh and Will Magnay might not return to the Apple Isle with the former already signing a contract with NBA club Houston Rockets and the latter heavily touted to make a move to the United States in the coming weeks.
And at the start of his first press conference, JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan announced positive talks with the government meant a three-year wait for the club's own space looks set to be coming to an end.
"Scott's not alone in wanting progress on the high-performance centre and I'm really pleased that having spoken with the minister's office yesterday, the final bit of soil testing will happen this Friday," Finnegan said.
"I really think and hope that we're in a position by late next week to announce the location of the high-performance centre."
As for when construction will begin for the NBL franchise's new home base, Finnegan said that was yet to be determined.
"That's a great question and one that I'll be pushing the government for an answer on really quickly, I think it's becoming more and more urgent," she said.
"When players see what's happening with this program, they are going to want to come and play with us, but this high-performance centre continues to be an obstacle in our path.
"I'm going to keep pushing that, I've done a lot of work over the off-season working with the government and department of state growth to make sure that we're really in a position to announce this very shortly."
While Roth said it was welcome news that the club may not have to rely on hiring courts and offices moving forward, he felt that they had been made to wait for too long.
"It's been three years and it's just a box, split in half with a few offices on one side and put a piece of wood on the other side and you got a high-performance centre," he said.
"This is not rocket science. I don't know how long it takes to build a box, but most places not very long.
"No offence to the AFL, but I see this photo every day going up of the structure that they're building down there on the water ... there's not going to be a team here for years.
"We're here. Take care of us right now. It's not a big ask."
Adding that a potential WNBL team in Tasmania would also benefit from its construction, Roth said the slow movement on building what he believes to be a simple precinct has been emblematic of the lack of infrastructure development across the state.
Roth pointed to the Silverdome as a prime example of a simple fix being ignored for far too long.
"That's been three years of the same thing," he said.
"It's not a big deal over there in my opinion [in terms] of changing up the floor, putting in some new lights, taking care of the bathrooms and taking care of the locker rooms."
Finnegan said talks will be held with the NBL in the coming weeks, and if the league is not satisfied with the progress of any upgrades that the Silverdome will receive, future games in Launceston will be in question.
"The NBL will be visiting me in a couple of weeks to have a look at the standard of the venue, and they will then determine whether they think the venue will be fixed in time or up to standard," she said.
"If not, then we're going to have to look at what happens next.
"It is becoming quite urgent, the Silverdome upgrade is very much on top of the agenda."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.