Roth backs Moneyball approach as JackJumpers face loss of second star

The Tasmania JackJumpers' maiden NBL title defence campaign will not be an easy one.
While powerhouse clubs like the Sydney Kings have bolstered their squad, the JackJumpers have done very little, running on the mantra of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'.
Signing American guard Craig Sword as a replacement to Marcus Lee for their final import spot, the defending champions looked to have done business early, ensuring they would enter the Intercontinental Cup and 2024-25 season with a very familiar squad.
And when Jack McVeigh and Will Magnay were somewhat unexpectedly called up to represent Australia for the Paris Olympics, JackJumpers fans would have been growing in confidence that their side would be a red-hot shout to reach the championship series for a third time in four years.
But since coach Scott Roth's arrival back to the Apple Isle, his planning has gone rather pear-shaped.
Last week, McVeigh capped off his journey from unwanted NBL bench-warmer at the Adelaide 36ers to an NBA-contracted forward after he signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.
Averaging 17 points and six rebounds per contest, the NSW-born power-forward has left behind him a gaping hole in points production and offensive efficiency.
And added to the lack of available, high-quality, Australian free agents on the market, the JackJumpers' replacement options will be limited.
But Roth's headache may end up a full-blown migraine in the coming months with Magnay becoming increasingly likely to join McVeigh in the United States.
A former NBA player himself with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Roth said Magnay has had workouts with Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
Magnay has previous experience in the NBA, having played one game for the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the NBL last season on 19.5 minutes per game, Magany averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and more than one block.
Should Magnay follow McVeigh, it would leave Fabijan Krslovic, Anthony Drmic, Majok Deng and Clint Steindl as the recognised big men who played meaningful minutes last season.
The 18-year-old new signing, Roman Siulepa, is expected to be at least one year away from seeing the court as a JackJumper.
Should this eventuate, Roth explained how the club will attempt to cover the loss in production.
Using a combination of the recreating the aggregate method made famous by the movie Moneyball and the JackJumpers' own 'next man up' mentality, Roth said he was confident they would be able to find success one way or another.
"We've done it for three years and we've had multiple players that have at the end of the day been either sick, or ill, or missed games or spent weeks out at a time, and you'd have to fill them in," he said.
"So we've manufactured that over the course of three years of doing it, and Jack will be gone for a bit, and we'll see how it goes with him."
While Roth is certainly not an advocate for this eventuality, he explained that McVeigh's stint in Texas may be cut short, in which case his return to Tasmania would be likely.
A recent example is Xavier Cooks, who after winning the NBL MVP in 2023, had a brief stint with the Washington Wizards before eventually moving back to the Kings for the upcoming season.
In the meantime, Roth revealed that the club was already "way down the road" with McVeigh's replacement.
As for how any further list changes impact their ability to defend not just the island, but their maiden title too, Roth said that was irrelevant.
"We won't have any of those conversations, because we're not going to talk about the championship," he said.
"We're just going to go back to our process of what we've been doing and we're not going to really reflect too much about that.
"Whether we repeat or not, is irrelevant."
In fact, Roth sees the challenges which the club are facing as reward for their ability to develop players.
"With Magnay and in general our players know that development is what we do and so any time that we can get a player of that quality to make that kind of leap, it's just a credit to my staff and more importantly a credit to the players for the work they're doing," he said.
"We have two Olympians for the Boomers and then Majok Deng [with South Sudan], what a remarkable story for the JackJumpers to have three Olympians coming out of here.
"We develop players for a reason and we don't want to hold them back.
"More money, more opportunities, more whatever it may be for them, their playing careers are quite short and so to maximise what they're doing and have the freedom to do that is a part of basketball."
