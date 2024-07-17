Club's longest-standing coach steps down due to family reasons

Launceston Tornadoes basketball coach Sarah Veale has stepped down following the Torn's NBL1 South campaign.
They beat Nunawading Spectres by one point on Saturday before losing to Dandenong Rangers 103-57 on Sunday in their final double-header of the season.
Veale, who became Tornadoes coach in 2019 when the club entered its inaugural NBL1 season, said she stood down due to family reasons.
"My daughter (Ella) lost her father and it was like, I can't support her and do this - nothing would get done really well," she said.
"Obviously family comes first and the Torns are certainly a huge part of my family but I'd need to have more flexibility.
"That if I need to drop stuff and go and support my children, then that's what I need to do."
She said it was a tough decision to make but the timing was right.
"I want to be there for Ella when she needs me and if she doesn't, that's okay," she said.
"I'll still be involved with the Tornadoes in some capacity but it's such a huge commitment to do it properly that I think it deserves somebody else to go in and focus on it fully.
"I'm (the Torns') number one supporter so I'll be there somehow in some way."
The Examiner previously reported Veale had to step away for six weeks this season due to a family death.
Reflecting on her stint, she said starting the Tornadoes' inaugural development program in 2022 was a highlight.
It's about creating a pathway for young female players to progress to the semi-professional NBL1 competition.
"Commencing the development program as a much-needed component to this elite pathway for our young Tasmanian women has been really rewarding," Veale said.
She thanked all the players, staff and board of directors for their support this season.
Veale steered the team through adversity in her opening two seasons which were marred by COVID.
The 2020 season was cancelled and the 2021 campaign, in which the Torns placed fifth, was cut short.
Veale was instrumental in bringing WNBL champion and Opals squad member Keely Froling to the Tornadoes for the 2020 season and success followed.
Launceston welcomed American Kelsey Griffin in 2021 and Australian Opal Marianna Tolo halfway through 2022.
The Torns were heart-breakingly beaten 77-75 by Ringwood in the 2022 premilinary final which went to overtime.
They finished 14th in 2023 with nine wins and 16th in 2024 with six wins from 22 games.
Tornadoes' acting-chairperson Lauren Faulkner lauded Veale.
"The club has been extremely fortunate to have someone as passionate as her leading our playing group for such a lengthy tenure," she said.
"Sarah cares deeply for those she coaches and about the success of our club more generally. So, it is crucial that we find someone who can build on the foundation she has laid.
"At a board level we will be exploring options that see Sarah continue to be involved with the club in some shape or form into the future."
The Tornadoes' focus will be on striking the right balance between continuing to invest in developing local juniors, bringing local talent back to Tasmania, and head-hunting imports who will buy into the ethos of the club.
The club will be calling for formal expressions of interest for their head coaching position next month. The board intends to consider suitable candidates both locally and interstate.
Veale coached the Tornadoes in their 30th season last year and was a player when the club won the CBA Conference Championship and ABA National Championship in 1995.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.