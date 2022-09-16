The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hayden Zasadny appointed Townsville Fire assistant coach

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Hayden Zasadny has joined Townsville Fire as an assistant coach. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston Tornadoes assistant coach Hayden Zasadny is heading north for summer after scoring a gig with WNBL outfit Townsville Fire for this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.