Launceston Tornadoes assistant coach Hayden Zasadny is heading north for summer after scoring a gig with WNBL outfit Townsville Fire for this season.
He'll help head coach Shannon Seebohm and join former Tornadoes Lauren Nicholson and Mikaela Ruef who play for the club.
"I'm excited, it's a good opportunity for me to expand my basketball knowledge and learn off some of the best coaches in the league," Zasadny said.
The season starts in November and he'll journey to Queensland in the next fortnight.
The 21-year-old enjoyed his role as assistant to Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale this year in NBL1 South.
"It's been great to work with Sarah. She's been awesome for me and not only that, just with the calibre of players we had, it really helped me as well," he said.
"They've had a lot of experience and learning from them and getting their ideas and bouncing ideas off Sarah and other players was great."
He was impressed by the way Veale ran the program.
"She does an outstanding job of getting great players and people in and then just building from there and having a very solid base," he said.
"Her ability to run a program and be an unreal coach at the same time is awesome."
Zasadny, who stood in as head coach for a couple of games midway through the season while Veal was out with COVID, valued that experience.
"It was a very tough road trip, we went to Mount Gambier which is a four-hour drive and had to play the first game," he said.
"(The loss) wasn't the result we wanted but we bounced back on the Sunday.
"I really enjoyed every moment of it whether we were up or down. It just gave me that sniff of what it's like at that elite level which is the environment I want to be part of."
Zasadny, who started coaching about four years ago, recently coached the state's under-16 and under-18 girls' teams.
Coaching at the highest level of junior basketball in Australia was another important part of his journey.
The Tornadoes are thrilled for Zasadny and wished him all the best.
"As a club, the Launceston Tornadoes strive to provide a pathway not only for young female athletes but for coaches, administrators, score bench people, statisticians and volunteers," it said on their website.
The Fire play UC Capitals at Townsville Entertainment Centre in round one on November 6. The Melbourne Boomers won last season's championship and the Fire finished sixth.
