NTFA women's representative team have won their first ever Women's All-Stars Series match after they proved too strong for NWFL, winning 8.13 (61) to 1.1 (7).
NTFA coach Ashley Smith announced his pride in the group who became the first to claim a win in a series which dates back to 2019.
"Very proud of the girls and it's an absolute honor to be associated with them," he said.
"It's a good bit of reward for the six or so girls that have been in that rep side from day one that have played in all those losing sides for all their hard work to finally get a win in the end."
Playing at Invermay Park, the Northern outfit led from the outset and never looked back thanks to a strong midfield performance as well as their ever-threatening forward line-up.
Alice Robinson was awarded best on ground for the hosts after her opportunistic and pressure-filled forward craft earned her a bag of five majors.
"Alice is very new and fresh to football and has generally only played on a wing, but with her pace and evasiveness we really felt we could utilise that up forward today and it proved right," Smith said of Robinson.
For NWFL, Wynyard midfielder Olivia Smith was deemed best, while the series' most valuable player was awarded to club teammate Abbie Hoiberg-Cox.
NTFA got off to a terrific start thanks to Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell who kicked a goal deep in the pocket with an amazing snap on the run with her right foot on the boundary side.
Repeat entries meant North-West's defence were under all sorts of pressure before Robinson inevitably pounced on a loose ball at the top of the goal-square to dribble one home.
Enterprising play from the likes of Mikayla Binns and Abbey Green through the middle meant the ball was entering the forward line at speed with Mckinnell often the target, but she was unable to take most of her chances.
Play was stopped as Devonport's Georgia Joseph was taken off for a leg injury - she did not return.
At the first break North led 15-0, but, if not for the defiant efforts of Hoiberg-Cox, it could have been far more.
North-West got out to a quick start in the second as Jess Whelan kicked truly from a free-kick 20 metres out straight in front.
Much of the term was a contested slog, with blustery conditions worsening as the day went on, however, the flow of the match seemed to suit captain Dearne Taylor who was a class above all game in the absence of Jennifer Guy who was on VFLW duty.
Late in the first half Robinson nabbed her second to give North a 17-point lead going into the main break.
At half-time, Smith urged his players to keep their discipline and speaking after the match he believed the players used the disappointment of last week's six-point loss to SFL as motivation to ensure they did.
"On Monday we played half a game of football, whereas today was four quarters of a really complete team effort," he said.
"Everyone stood up today, they all knew that they didn't perform as well as they could have last time and we had a bit of a point to prove to show our home supporters that we're right up there with the best."
The contest followed a similar theme in the second half, with the hosts dominating possession and territory, but were largely unable to make the most of their chances.
That was until Robinson stepped up once more.
Positioned further forward than usual, the Parrot played the role of small forward to perfection in the third stanza, using tackling pressure and gile to create two more goal chances, which she duly took.
Holding a 35-point leading heading into the final term, North-West began to tire as Taylor began to dominate out of the middle alongside Green in ruck and Liana Freestone who played the centre position superbly.
Mckinnell finished the match how she started by kicking the final two goals of the game to end with three to her name, while Robinson added her fifth.
