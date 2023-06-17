The Examiner
Women's All-Stars Series: NTFA claim maiden win against North-West

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
June 17 2023 - 7:49pm
NTFA's Liana Freestone played a crucial role against NWFL at Invermay Park. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
NTFA's Liana Freestone played a crucial role against NWFL at Invermay Park. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

NTFA women's representative team have won their first ever Women's All-Stars Series match after they proved too strong for NWFL, winning 8.13 (61) to 1.1 (7).

