Additions to NTFAW making immediate impact

As the NTFAW premier and division one campaigns begin to take shape, it is clear that the quality of football being played has taken another step up.
Whether it is the return of Launceston as finals hopefuls, with their attacking style leading free-scoring games and as many wins as they managed all of last season.
Or the injection of talent provided by St Pats, with first-time goal-kickers and well, first-time everything that comes with a new team.
But the benefits have not just been felt by those challenging the leagues' very best, with Old Launcestonians and Deloraine - last year's premiers for each division - finding joy in their new recruits.
It is a testament to the Blues' strength in depth that they were able to beat South Launceston on Saturday despite losing six players from round one, including playing-coach Abbey Green and club best and fairest Sophie Farrow.
Jennifer Guy, who was best on ground in the Blues' grand final win last year, has also exited the club this season to play with North Melbourne in the VFLW.
But it seems in Sophie Ranken they have found a valuable replacement.
"Sophie will end up being one of the competition's best players," OLs assistant coach Jesse Denholm said of the club's recruit from Townsville, Queensland.
"She played her first game last week and was best on ground. She just accumulates a lot of footy, she has a massive amount of disposals every week, and again [against South] she was really good for us."
Fresh faces have also been a regular sight at Deloraine, with the Roos navigating a difficult start to the fixture successfully.
Overrunning Meander Valley in the latest NTFA western derby in the gala round, the reigning premiers flexed their muscle against newbies St Pats.
And youth has been a major part of both victories.
Phoenix Newitt has made the step up from junior footy this season with comfort.
Named in the Roos' best against the Saints, Newitt kicked three goals.
Ashleigh Poke and Zeevah Eastley made their debut against the Saints with both making a good impression, especially the latter, who played beyond her years.
"I think that's another good thing for us," Roos coach Brad Powe said of bringing in new players.
"It's about building your squad and building the future of the side as well.
"It's good to see that we're seeing some of the other girls step up this year."
