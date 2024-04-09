The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lofty ambitions and Quick Wins: Great Regional City Challenge returns

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 9 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Regional City Challenge committee member, Town Team Movement co-founder and local do-er Dean Cracknell and Great Regional City Challenge president Owen Tilbury with some inspiration for 'Quick Win' projects. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Great Regional City Challenge committee member, Town Team Movement co-founder and local do-er Dean Cracknell and Great Regional City Challenge president Owen Tilbury with some inspiration for 'Quick Win' projects. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Do you have an idea that will make Launceston the greatest regional city in the world?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.