Lofty ambitions and Quick Wins: Great Regional City Challenge returns

Do you have an idea that will make Launceston the greatest regional city in the world?
The Great Regional City Challenge (GRCC) is gearing up for another round, with the 2024-25 instalment making a slight departure from the past.
Between April 9 and April 17, residents are invited to attend free ideas sessions around the city to develop proposals before the first-ever GRCC Launceston Challenge Day in August.
GRCC president Owen Tilbury said the ideas sessions would not be for idle chit-chat, but practical brainstorming.
"What we want to do is to actually reach out to the community and ask them for ideas, which we've never done before," Mr Tilbury said.
"Before we've just thrown a message out there and waited to see what comes back. Now we want to get down to another level of complexity.
"This will then allow us to feed those ideas into a one-day session and really put some bones and some meat on the ideas."
Projects that are developed over the course of the two-hour sessions will be sorted into four categories - people and place, thriving economy, welcoming visitors and diverse and inclusive.
Session attendees are also encouraged to develop ideas for 'Quick Wins' - projects like street libraries or a community catch-up - that don't require much by way of funding or time but still enliven suburbs.
Projects which might be eligible for council grant funding will also be identified, and guidance through the application process will be offered to those who need it.
GRCC committee member and Town Team Movement co-founder Dean Cracknell said Launceston had "the ingredients" of something special and the challenge was a real grassroots initiative.
He said many levels of government were caught up in top-down methodology, "doing for" and "doing to" the community, but the GRCC put the power back to the people - the Town Team Movement's bread and butter.
"We're trying to build a movement of positive groups and do-ers," Mr Cracknell said.
"We know that they're there in Launceston, but if you help them give them funding, they can make even more wins happen.
"Without that support it's bloody hard work, particularly when you're going through the business as usual processes."
The money used for GRCC grants is donated by local businesses, and the GRCC estimates every dollar it pays out attracts a further $1.25 in additional investment.
Mr Tilbury said the GRCC - born out of a desire to end comparisons between Launceston and Hobart once and for all - was shamelessly parochial.
"It's the power of parochialism that actually drives this," he said.
"Parochialism gets a bad rap. The flip side of that is pride in where you live."
Ideas sessions will be held between 6.30-8.30pm at the following locations:
To find out more about the challenge, or to book a ticket to one of the ideas sessions, head to greatregionalcity.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.