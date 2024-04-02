Tutor and student share their love for words at bush poetry competition

Have you ever wondered how to speak like a bogan?
Launceston grade nine student Paige Duncan-Rainbird has penned a unique and award-winning poem, 'Don't Speak like a Bogan ', a piece she will be showcasing at the prestigious Victorian Bush Poetry Championships.
With her tutor Catherine Connell from Miss B's Student Services alongside her, the two will embark on a journey across the Bass Strait to the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival.
Paige said she ''competes regularly,'' but this event will be her biggest performance yet.
''I am feeling quite excited but also nervous; my competition is much older than mine,'' Paige said.
Paige said she would perform three poems: I Love a Sun-burnt Country, Handy Andy, and her original poem.
''I wrote Don't Speak like a Bogan in 2022," she said.
"I started slurring, and making up words - so Miss B gave me the challenge of writing a poem with bogan talk.''
Miss Connell said Paige won the Australia Literacy Youth Prize with her original poem.
''This competition will be a chance for Paige to perform her original poem, which is really exciting,'' Ms Connell said.
''We are just happy to be involved.
''Having never done anything like this before - we are just happy to go along for the experience, regardless of the outcome.''
Ms Connell said has always had ''a love words''.
''I really love words - as a speech and drama coach and a literacy tutor, the exposure to different vocab is very important for students,'' she said.
''I can have fantastic conversations with my students about the words in poetry - about what is trying to be convey through a language that isn't exposed anymore.
''Paige has had that important exposure that has clearly impacted her own poetry writing.''
Miss Connell said she tells her students ''I don't expect you to do anything I wouldn't''.
''I am going with Paige in solidarity,'' she said.
''I am performing When Dacey Road the Mule by Banjo Paterson.''
