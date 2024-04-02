The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tutor and student share their love for words at bush poetry competition

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated April 2 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Connell from Miss B's Student Services and Paige Duncan - Rainbird. Picture supplied
Catherine Connell from Miss B's Student Services and Paige Duncan - Rainbird. Picture supplied

Have you ever wondered how to speak like a bogan?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.