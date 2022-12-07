Paige Duncan-Rainbird (13) of Launceston Church Grammar School, received the Geoff and Helen Handbury Literary Achievement award for her submitted poem "don't speak like a bogan" as part of the Young Australian Art Awards.
Paige said she decided to write the poem because she noticed she was dropping letters out of her words.
"My teacher challenged me to write a poem and entered me into this competition," Paige said.
"I was over the moon when I won. I was pretty impressed that I could so something like that too," she said.
Her submitted poem "don't speak like a bogan" is a comical look at how the English language is "cactus and in a pretty crook state".
The Young Australian Art Awards were launched at the beginning of 2006.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.