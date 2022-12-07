The Examiner
Paige Duncan-Rainbird received the Geoff and Helen Handbury Literary Achievement award

Updated December 8 2022 - 5:32pm, first published December 7 2022 - 4:57pm
Paige Duncan-Rainbird (13) of Launceston Church Grammar School. Picture by Paul Scambler

Paige Duncan-Rainbird (13) of Launceston Church Grammar School, received the Geoff and Helen Handbury Literary Achievement award for her submitted poem "don't speak like a bogan" as part of the Young Australian Art Awards.

