It all started with a magpie: Didirri's exchange of emotion at The Royal Oak

Beginning with a dramatic recount about tragically hitting a magpie on his way to Launceston, Didirri quickly engaged the Royal Oak crowd on his recent Don't Talk tour.
The intimate crowd was very calm for a bustling Saturday night as the Warrnambool-raised artist mesmerised us with his sincere songwriting and magnetising character.
Rowena Wise, another captivating performer from Melbourne, opened the show and added authenticity by speaking true to herself through her poetic songwriting.
Accompanied only by his guitar, Didirri's display of vocals and tender lyrics washed over the crowd.
Intertwined with whispers and belts, his voice was delicate but would quickly turn fierce - making singing look easy.
Didirri previously told The Examiner that he "had pretty much fallen in love" with Tasmania - this was reflected before he performed Begin Again, from his newest album Caught in the Act.
"I feel the breeze // Feel it on my neck // Feel it on my neck, it's grand //"
Didirri said the lyrics resonated with his experience walking the Overland Track earlier this year - he said he had a love for big, open spaces, like Tasmania.
Like many of us, Didirri said he noticed the painted blue trees along the Midland Highway and reflected on the climate crisis and the devastating hardship that farmers face during drought.
The open heart of Didirri poured out even more sharing his personal experience with mental health struggles, after nearly losing his friend to a suicide attempt.
"Will I be here after all // My thoughts are done // Will I be here in the morning."
I looked around for the first time to see the stage lights cast on people's crying faces, many nodded in a way that signified they related to the lyrics.
The night ended with a duet - Didirri invited Rowena back on stage and in perfect unison they closed the show with Tonight.
Didirri said his mission was to make music for "lovers and over thinkers" - he definitely achieved that.
