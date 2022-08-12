Alleged murderer Gerard was released on bail after violent stabbing charge

A Waverley man who allegedly murdered a Reedy Marsh man at a time when his Supreme Court bail had been revoked allegedly committed a series of offences while on that bail.
But the allegations did not affect his bail status.
Robert Harold Agaikabu Gerard's original Supreme Court bail was granted on a $500 recognisance on March 10, 2020, after being charged over wounding Jeremy William Shea on January 29, 2020.
In his first Launceston Magistrates court appearance Tasmania Police prosecutor Felicity Radin strenuously opposed bail.
She told Magistrate Simon Brown that Gerard had consumed alcohol and cannabis with Mr Shea at Gerard's property at Tasman Highway, Waverley.
About 7.30pm, Gerard grabbed a knife attached to a stick and thrust it at the victim causing a large laceration in the lower abdomen.
The victim, whose innards were protruding, made it to the footpath outside where he was treated by Tasmania Ambulance.
"The victim's stomach was external to his body and will require further surgery. He is lucky to be alive," Ms Radin said.
She told the court that Gerard fled and was sleeping in a park to avoid apprehension after the wounding.
In opposition Ms Radin pointed out that Gerard's offence was in breach of a five and a half month suspended sentence from 2018 in relation to an unprovoked assault on a female hotel manager-a kick to the head.
She said Gerard had mental health, alcohol and drug dependency issues and a volatile nature.
"He poses a risk to the public," she said.
Mr Brown refused bail saying that it was a very serious example of the offence of wounding.
"I am satisfied that he would not attend court if bailed and that it is contrary to the public interest to release him," he said.
"Members of the public would be at risk of violent offending.
"The defendant's priors [offences] are a concern with a number of assaults and resisting police. He fairly recently received a wholly suspended sentence in relation to an assault when he had a knife."
On both occasions when Gerard sought bail in the Supreme Court on February 24 and March 10 crown prosecutor Jennifer Slevin opposed bail.
On February 24 Justice Robert Pearce remarked that it would be a long time until a trial could be heard but that he could not grant bail until a surety was present.
When Mrs Gerard appeared as bail surety on March 10 bail was granted.
Despite being on bail Gerard committed a raft of crimes over the next year but none apparently affected his Supreme Court bail.
Just 11 days later on March 21, 2020 Gerard was charged with five offences including having a machete in public and with driving with methylamphetamine in his body on Opossum Rd, Norwood. He did not appear when it finally reached the Magistrates Court on November 9 and a warrant was issued.
On November 4, 2020 he was charged with assaulting a woman by punching her in the face. The matter did not reach the Magistrates court until a week after the murder.
The next day on November 5 he breached a family violence order by kicking the same woman to the stomach and threatening to take her to the bush to "rip her baby from her guts and leave her to die."
Between January 1 and January 12, 2021, Gerard committed aggravated assault at Deloraine by kicking the same woman to the stomach knowing she was pregnant and destroyed her mobile phone.
Those charges did not make it to court until June 2021.
In a charge that was ultimately dismissed police allege Gerard unlawfully assaulted Paul Gerard by punching him in the face and stealing his Toyota Tarago on January 12.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
