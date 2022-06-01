The Examiner
Robert Harold Gerard, 48, is believed to have died in Risdon Prison on May 22, 2022

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Dead Reedy Marsh killer was on bail at time of crime

A Launceston man who was on bail allegedly punched a relative and stole his motor vehicle on the day he travelled to Reedy Marsh where he allegedly murdered Michael Hawkes and grievously wounded Judith Ann Hawkes in January 2021.

