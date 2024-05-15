The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

UPDATED: Cost blowout for new Spirit of Tasmania vessels revealed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 15 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government first signed a deal in 2018 with shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for the construction of two new Spirit of Tasmania vessels.
The government first signed a deal in 2018 with shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for the construction of two new Spirit of Tasmania vessels.

Tasmania will now pay $81.6 million (50 million euros) for the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels, it has been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.