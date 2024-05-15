UPDATED: Cost blowout for new Spirit of Tasmania vessels revealed

Tasmania will now pay $81.6 million (50 million euros) for the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels, it has been revealed.
The government in 2021 signed a deal with Rauma Marine Constructions for the delivery of two new vessels for $850 million, after an arrangement with another European shipbuilder had collapsed.
After questions from Labor leader Dean Winter in parliament on Wednesday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed there would be another delay in the delivery of the new vessels and a cost blowout for the project.
The ships were due to be delivered to the state in June and serviceable from August, but Mr Rockliff said the first ship would now arrive in Tasmania in the third quarter of this year and the second ship would arrive in the first quarter of 2025.
Mr Rockliff said the TT-Line board had earlier this year agreed to pay additional money for the new vessels and that the government was provided with the board's final decision to approve the additional payment on April 5.
"I want to make it clear, it was a decision for the board, not the ministers," he said.
"I'm further advised the alternative was to potentially go back to market for a new ship that would have cost more and resulted in a significant additional delay."
