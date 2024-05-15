The Examiner
Former LGH manager to face further investigations over deaths

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 3:25pm
An independent investigation was launched in February following allegations that records of patient deaths were falsified.
A former Launceston General Hospital manager who was alleged to have signed off on deaths that should have been referred to the state's coronial division will be investigated by the coroner's office and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

