'Heartbreaking': Runaway ship's owners desperate for wharf space

The owners of runaway ship MV Wyuna say they need wharf space to have the vessel restored and relocated to Victoria.
The 1950s-era ship made headlines last month when it broke free of its anchor at Beauty Point and floated halfway up the Tamar.
It was eventually rescued by tugs and moored at Bell Bay, where it is being inspected by the Environment Protection Authority.
TasPorts say the costs of the rescue operation are still being collated.
The 63-metre vessel is owned by Western Port Oberon Association, who have long planned to use it as a veterans project.
President Max Bryant said the group had struck difficulty in working on the anchor chain and had been "horrified" to hear of the ship breaking loose.
He said being unable to secure suitable wharf space in the Tamar had so far blocked the group's longer-term plans for the ship.
"We've been unable to do any work on the vessel as far as maintenance goes while it's hanging on the anchor out in the middle of the bay," he said.
"This is why the vessel has deteriorated - it's heartbreaking for us because all our hard work in the past has all been undone.
"Trying to work on a vessel swinging on an anchor out in Bell Bay is extremely dangerous and an OHS issue.
"Once we get it back alongside the wharf and have access to it then we can start to get back to a seaworthy condition again, and then we'll start to finalise the move to Victoria."
Wyuna has been tied up in various locations along the Tamar for decades.
Once an Australian Maritime College training vessel, Wyuna was successively owned by prominent businesspeople Clive Palmer and Gillian Swaby before being donated to the WPOA 10 years ago.
Mr Bryant said volunteers would fly over to Tasmania to help restore the vessel once it is wharfed.
It will later be renamed 'Wellbeing Wyuna' and the WPOA will train veterans in its maintenance and operation.
"We've got quite a lot of veterans standing by to help," Mr Bryant said.
"Last time we got quite a lot of support locally and we're hoping there's some veterans in Tasmania that would like to get involved in the project as well."
Mr Bryant said it was likely inspections of the vessel would continue until the end of the month.
The EPA said it was still working to determine the condition of the ship.
"Areas of the vessel require cleaning to allow safe access, and upon completion of this the EPA will ascertain the volumes of hydrocarbons being held on the vessel and accurately determine the environmental risk," an EPA spokesperson said.
"Discussions with TasPorts and the Marine and Safety Tasmania are ongoing, as is the investigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.