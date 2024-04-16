Mission Australia and Homes Tasmania take action on youth homelessness

Mission Australia and Homes Tasmania are on a mission to alleviate the ongoing youth homelessness issue in Tasmania by implementing more practical homelessness services.
Mission Australia state director for Tasmania Mychelle Curran says Youth Homelessness Matters Day, held Wednesday, April 17, highlights the need for more government investment and the importance of stable housing for young Tasmanians.
"Youth Homelessness Matters Day is a chance to highlight the urgent need for targeted investment from all levels of government in social and affordable housing that meets the needs of young people.
"In our ongoing housing crisis, we need targeted interventions to prevent youth homelessness and ensure young people and their families have secure, stable and affordable accommodation, Ms Curran said.
Tasmania was the only state or territory where housing and homelessness were among the top three issues of concern for young people surveyed in Mission Australia's 2023 Youth Survey.
Ms Curran said, "That's a reflection of the increasing number of young people in the state who are experiencing homelessness."
"Mission Australia delivers homelessness services throughout Australia, including to young people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.
"Homelessness can be an incredibly traumatic experience for a child or young person, and it can have long-lasting impacts on their wellbeing and ability to complete their education and get a job successfully.
"We know that early intervention, access to support services and safe, stable accommodation are key to helping young people reach their full potential and thrive," Ms Curran said.
According to their website, Homes Tasmania is building more supported accommodation opportunities for young people at risk of homelessness with the Youth2Independence (Y2I) program.
There are three Y2I pathways for young people based on their assessed needs:
There are four Y2I facilities currently operating statewide and managed by Anglicare Tasmania:
A fifth Y2I site is under construction in Burnie, with the 25-bed facility on schedule for completion in the last quarter of 2024.
Youth and Family Community Connections has been selected as the provider for the Burnie facility.
Additionally, the Homes Tasmania website mentions it has committed over $5 million to expand the Y2I program for young people who will benefit from living in a small, home-like environment.
It says that Y2I homes will help improve the lives of around 50 young people who are at risk of homelessness, including exiting shelters, statutory care, or youth detention, every two years.
Cluster homes are located in the Burnie, Devonport, Launceston, and Clarence municipalities.
They provide five one-bedroom units and one onsite manager unit and share homes will also be located nearby.
Homes Tasmania CEO Eleri Morgan-Thomas said, "Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
