Hundreds of homeless: The Tasmanian youth homelessness crisis

Tasmania ranks third in the country for youths most likely to experience homelessness after Victoria and the Northern Territory.
The last census showed there are nearly 600 homeless Tasmanian youths.
On its website, the non-profit organisation Colony 47 states it is "supporting Tasmanians to be healthy, housed, learning, employed, and empowered."
Colony 47 also celebrates Youth Homelessness Matters Day this Wednesday, 17 April 2024.
According to their website, it's "a national day conceived in 1990 to raise awareness and public discussion about child and youth homelessness.
"It is designed to start conversations about sustainable and innovative solutions for supporting the needs of young people experiencing homelessness.
"Over the years, it has grown into a national celebration of young people's resilience and an important day of advocacy for sustainable and innovative solutions to support the needs of children and young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness."
Colony 47 lists several recent statistics on youth homelessness compiled by academics from the University of Tasmania.
It highlighted that nearly 600 Tasmanian children and young people aged 12-24 were recorded as being homeless on the last census night.
Young Tasmanians experience homelessness at a higher rate than any other state or territory in Australia except Victoria and the Northern Territory.
In 2021-22, over 1,400 young Tasmanians aged 10-24 presented alone, without a carer or guardian, to specialist homelessness services seeking help.
In 2021, 25 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Tasmania were children and young people aged 12-24 years.
Between the 2006 and 2021 censuses, Tasmania experienced by far the most significant increase in child and youth homelessness in the country up 42.6 per cent.
Colony 47 CEO, Ms Dianne Underwood said, "Almost a thousand children and young people in Tasmania aged between 15 and 24 have nowhere to live.
"The most important thing to acknowledge on Youth Homelessness Matters Day is that this shameful problem can be fixed.
"For too long, governments have put this issue in the too-hard basket or provided unsustainable support at the point of crisis," she said.
Colony 47 is on a mission to end youth homelessness.
"Despite complex barriers, we know that young people can move out of the crisis with the proper support towards brighter futures.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to live and sleep at night.
"Putting a roof over young people's heads is the key to helping them get back on track, reconnect with education or employment and realise their full social potential.
"We want to see investment in early intervention initiatives for children and young people, which will save money in the long term and contribute to a stronger community overall.
"We can change the stories of these young lives and turn fear and trauma into hope and opportunity," Ms Underwood said.
Catherine Robinson of UTAS Homelessness ColLAB, wrote a report given to Colony 47 which pointed out the differences between youth and adult homelessness:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.