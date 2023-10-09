Homes Tasmania has plans to turn a weed-infested patch of land in Ravenwood into 100 new public and affordable housing properties.
6ty° Pty Ltd has submitted an application with the City of Launceston council to rezone 12 hectares of rural resource zoned property at 50 Wildor Crescent into general residential zoned land and subdivide it into 100 lots for housing.
The lots will range from 501 square-metres to 1863 square-metres.
There will also be 4421 square-metres of public open space within the development.
Planning documents can be viewed online or at the City of Launceston customer service centre, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.00pm until Tuesday, October 17.
Homes Tasmania has the aim of building 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032, supported by $1.5 billion.
