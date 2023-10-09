The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Homes Tasmania to build 100 new houses in Ravenswood

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of a plan for a new public housing subdivision in Ravenswood.
An image of a plan for a new public housing subdivision in Ravenswood.

Homes Tasmania has plans to turn a weed-infested patch of land in Ravenwood into 100 new public and affordable housing properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.