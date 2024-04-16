NTFA footy profile: How Hillwood defenders hung tough while under siege

Hilllwood led by two points at three-quarter-time and had their chances to put Bracknell away in the final term of their NTFA premier clash on Saturday.
Reliable kick Tom Bennett missed left while Isaac Thompson missed to the right.
At the other end, Rhys Laycock wheeled around an opponent and watched his snap bounce through to put the Redlegs up at their home ground.
The pressure was on Hillwood's back line and they caught a break.
A 50-metre penalty led to Sharks defender Alex Blackaby finding key forward Archie Wilkinson who took a strong juggling mark about 50m out.
He sent it through the sticks at goal-post height.
Hillwood led by six points but the backs weren't out of trouble.
There was a moment late where it looked like the Redlegs' Corry Goodluck would mark but he couldn't get a handle of the ball while running back toward goal.
Then a high tackle led to a Laycock miscued set shot while another Bracknell attack was cut off by Hillwood's Mackenzie Blazely.
The 13-point winning margin made it seem as if Hillwood had won with breathing space but in reality they just held on.
A Thompson goal made it 12.13 (85) to 11.6 (72) just before the final siren.
Sharks vice-captain Jacob Boyd was part of the back line that stood firm and repelled Bracknell's deep entries.
The half-back shared his take on the final quarter.
"Our backs are such a tight group. We just know each other's strengths and weaknesses," he said.
"We were under the pump there but we just had to kill the ball, we knew we'd have people at ground level to get it out.
"For a young side, we're pretty composed."
Boyd is a leader within the back line which features youngsters Harison Edwards, who featured in the best, and Nash Digney.
Coach Jake Pearce said he had great faith in his defenders in that fourth term.
"I know with our backs when the chips are down, they don't try and bite off more than they can chew," he said.
"They stand up and create a contest and I know I've got representation at the fall of the football. They use the handball well."
Meanwhile, Boyd described the first term as pretty daunting when Bracknell bounced to a 36-point quarter-time lead.
"They piled on a few (goals) and we were pretty undisciplined and our backs were against the wall but we always knew we had the fitness in the second half to probably come back," he said.
"We capitalised on that in the second quarter and kicked our goals which made it an even contest."
Boyd, a Launceston Blues multiple premiership player, made the move to Hillwood before the 2023 season.
He said it had reignited his passion for the sport and he was having a blast.
"I love footy but I was losing a bit love for the game," he said.
"All my schoolmates are at Hillwood and it's such a great club.
"As soon as I walked in the door everyone was so welcoming in the community and everyone wants to get involved ... I couldn't be more happy to be out there.
"A few boys from Launnie (Blues) that probably weren't up to the senior level went back to Hillwood and they were are all my good mates so it was a pretty easy decision."
Boyd, a former Riverside High School student, added one of his best mates Jack Tuthill also made the switch from Launceston to Hillwood.
The Sharks have brought in a host of recruits during the off-season with Tom Bennett featuring in best on Saturday with four goals.
Boyd, who played for North Melbourne's VFL side against Casey Demons in 2022, said it was great to have another key forward to support and help unleash young target Wilkinson.
The Sharks have another blockbuster in round three with a clash against undefeated South Launceston.
