Strong Sharks salute after slow start in NTFA premier footy nail-biter

The scoring end is an often talked about feature of country footy and had a presence in the Hillwood versus Bracknell NTFA premier round two blockbuster at Bracknell on Saturday.
The Redlegs, who came fifth last season and went in as underdogs, kicked the first six goals of the game and led by 36 points at quarter-time.
Then last year's grand finalists Hillwood booted six goals to one in the second term and it was a three-point game at half-time.
It left you wondering what influence the downhill slant to the mountains end of the ground would have in the second half.
It ended up being an even contest thereafter with both teams appearing to tighten up their defence when they didn't have the scoring end.
Hillwood, who led by two points at the final change, hung on in a tense fourth quarter but could have won by more had they not kicked 2.6 to Bracknell's 1.1.
Jake Pearce, who coached from the sidelines due to injury, said the the Sharks expected Bracknell to start well because they did in round one against fellow finals fancy Bridgenorth.
He said Hillwood didn't transition well in the first term and kept turning the footy over because of the Redlegs' pressure.
"In the first quarter, out of their six goals I think they kicked four from turnovers."
Pearce said he put pressure on his midfielders to lift their performance at quarter-time and lauded their ability to do so.
He praised ruck and new captain Hamish Leedham who knocked the ball Hillwood's way time and time again.
It was clear he helped the Sharks get on top in clearances with the likes of midfielders Jake Laskey and Alistair Taylor then banging it forward.
Meanwhile, the hard-running Isaac Thompson kicked two goals.
Pearce also praised the Sharks' relatively young back line, which includes teenager Harison Edwards, for hanging tough against Bracknell's quality forward line, featuring Corry Goodluck.
The coach also had praise for the Sharks' half-forwards in the final stanza when key targets Tom Bennett and Archie Wilkinson were being well covered.
"In the last quarter, even though we kicked 2.6, I think four of those shots were from our half-forwards," Pearce said.
Hillwood were also without last year's captain Zac Oldenhof (calf) and Denzel McLean (broken hand) who were injured.
Bracknell coach Brett Mansell said the Redlegs were beaten by a team that were more organised across four quarters.
"This week along with last week showed us that we're capable but we're not going to beat the top-level teams until we can put four quarters together," he said.
The new coach said there were plenty of positives and the Redlegs were going through growing pains against quality sides.
"We knew going into the first three rounds with playing Bridgenorth, Hillwood and Longford at Longford it was always going to be a really good challenge and measure of where we are," he said.
It was evident throughout the game Mansell felt the Redlegs were being beaten in the middle.
The coach added gun recruit Jack Dyer broke his arm in round one and may miss 8-10 weeks.
Round two ended up producing three nail-biters with South Launceston overcoming Bridgenorth 9.7 (61) to 7.10 (52) while reigning premiers Rocherlea survived a scare from George Town, winning 9.9 (63) to 8.9 (57).
The Saints led by 25 points at half-time.
Longford thrashed Scottsdale 20.11 (131) to 1.3 (9) while Deloraine had the bye.
