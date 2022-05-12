Launceston's Jacob Boyd set for North Melbourne VFL debut

Launceston will have their second player promoted to VFL action, with defender Jacob Boyd earning the Kangaroos call-up.
Boyd follows in Alec Wright's footsteps, having debuted three weeks ago, while the Blues face North Hobart at Windsor Park.
Coach Mitch Thorp described Boyd's VFL promotion as "a wonderful story".
"It's great for Tassie footy that a young kid like Jacob can play all his junior footy here at Launnie [and get an opportunity at North Melbourne]," Thorp said.
"He's pretty laid back Boydy, if he's more laid back he'd fall over - he's a wonderful teammate, very popular, has been a dual-premiership player and now finds his way into a VFL program.
"It gives our aspirational talent some real hope that they can progress their footy here in Tassie and the boys were pretty proud when they heard he was playing this week.
"Obviously we lose him in our senior side but we can't wait to see what he does on Sunday, it's a televised game so the boys will be watching in to see how he goes."
The 2020 team of the year member has had some battles with injury over the past two seasons but has impressed enough in the Blues' back-line to test himself at the higher level.
Despite losing Boyd, the Blues will gain two key players in the previously suspended Michael Musicka and the injured Miller Hodge, who missed five weeks with a foot issue.
"He's a really underrated player within the competition, his running capacity we've certainly missed so we are looking forward to getting him back around the footy," Thorp said.
"Him and Jobi Harper are our two best runners at the footy club so we are really pleased to get him back in the side.
"Michael is a real barometer for us, he brings some real intensity in front of the ball, he hits bodies and he hits the scoreboard."
The Blues have also regained Wright from VFL duty, while ruckman Tiernan McCormack and young gun Liam Canny also come in at the expense of Jayden Hinds, Josiah Burling, Boyd, Jake Smith and Aidan O'Connor.
Launceston comes into the North Hobart clash after last week's bye, having lost their previous clash to Lauderdale a fortnight ago.
Having only lost seven games since the start of the 2020 season, it isn't a situation that Thorp's men have been in too often but the response to the Lauderdale defeat has been "one of professionalism" from his group.
"We put a lot of time and effort into our program, set really high standards and started the year particularly well but I think it just shows the standard of the competition," he said.
"We were off, Lauderdale played particularly well and really, we were never in the game.
"They started the game really strong and we were trying to get back into it but they were the better side.
"We left that game knowing the season was well and truly alive, you've only got to look at Clarence, the Tigers and North Launceston beating Kingborough on the weekend to know that the competition is nice and healthy."
The loss gave the Blues "a chance to reflect" and will see some of their players back to full fitness after six games in a row to start their season.
"It's never good to have a loss ... but it is an opportunity as a reference point that if you don't prepare as strongly as you can and don't start the game with the intensity required, you'll get sat on your bum nice and quick," Thorp said.
I've been really pleased with the leaders over the last two weeks with their standards and where we want to take the group for the remainder of the year.- Mitch Thorp
The Demons have also lost some big names for the clash with coach Clinton French and Devils key forward Will Splann on the sidelines as well as Dominic White and Tristan Barnett.
Hugh Williams Senior, Sam Caswell, Brad Tilbury and Brad Young are coming into the side.
