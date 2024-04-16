Round two votes: The Examiner's NTFA premier footy player of the year

The Examiner has introduced a player of the year award to find out who has had the most consistent season.
The competition encompasses a three-two-one voting system based on each round with a player's influence on the game and their opposition strongly considered.
Round two was a head-scratcher.
Three matches featuring margins of 13 points or less made it difficult to decide who would get the top votes.
What is clear though is that the big men of the competition have dominated the opening rounds.
Hillwood's Hamish Leedham - 3 votes
At quarter-time, coach Jake Pearce spoke about not relying on the likes of Leedham when the Sharks were down by 36 points. As it turned out he was their key match-winner.
The contest changed when Leedham and the Sharks' midfield got on top. The new captain regularly thumped the ball forward and Hillwood took some very clean exits from the middle.
Leedham gets maximum votes for leading his team to victory after conquering the seemingly insurmountable.
The Sharks were down by 41 points early in the second quarter.
South Launceston's Cody Lowe - 2 votes
The vice-captain has collected votes for the second-consecutive week after being the Bulldogs' best in a nine-point win against fellow finals contender Bridgenorth.
He gets votes considering the strong opposition and close result.
"He rucked really well against their two rucks, gathered plenty of the ball around the goal and stood up in the last quarter when the game was on the line," coach Jack Maher said.
Rocherlea's Jake Smith - 1 vote
George Town led by 25 points at half-time which indicates the reigning premiers were on the ropes against a much-improved Saints outfit.
Former Launceston Blues player Jake Smith, who kicked one goal, was instrumental to the comeback according to coach Josh Ponting.
"Jake was everywhere all day for us playing a primary midfield role early gathering a heap of disposals," he said.
"Then floating behind the footy to shut the game down late in the final quarter, impacting the game in the air and using his experience cutting off George Town's ball movement going forward."
Leaderboard:
