The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New cabinet featuring Abetz, Petrusma, Howlett, to be sworn in

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 10 2024 - 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced a new cabinet following his March 23 state election victory. Picture by Matt Maloney
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced a new cabinet following his March 23 state election victory. Picture by Matt Maloney

A new state cabinet will be sworn in at Government House on Thursday, with former Prosser member Jane Howlett and former Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz moving to the front bench of state politics for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.