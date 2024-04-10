New cabinet featuring Abetz, Petrusma, Howlett, to be sworn in

A new state cabinet will be sworn in at Government House on Thursday, with former Prosser member Jane Howlett and former Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz moving to the front bench of state politics for the first time.
Flush with victory following the March 23 election, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the newly shuffled ministry would allow the government to deliver on its 2030 plan for Tasmania.
"The focus of this cabinet will be to deliver the clear agenda that we put forward to the Tasmanian people which takes action on the things that matter to Tasmanians," he said.
Mr Rockliff will take on the new portfolio of trade and investment, and will remain Tourism and Hospitality Minister.
Michael Ferguson will remain as Treasurer and Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister, but loses the transport portfolio to Mr Abetz.
Guy Barnett will continue as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Veterans' Affairs.
As well as transport, Mr Abetz will become Minister for Business and Industry, and will also take over the resources portfolio from Felix Ellis.
That puts the conservative Mr Abetz in charge of interests ranging from mining to forestry - an appointment bound to anger the Greens.
A long-serving senator for Tasmania that served as a minister in the Howard and Abbott governments, Mr Abetz lost his seat in the 2022 federal election.
His pre-selection and victory in the state seat of Franklin last month marked his entry into state politics, where pundits claim he could become a destabilising force for more liberal-minded Mr Rockliff.
Backbencher Simon Wood, who was elected seventh in Bass on March 23, ascends to the cabinet to become Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Wellbeing.
Other ministerial moves included:
*Roger Jaensch to retain the portfolios of Children and Youth, and Aboriginal Affairs, but to lose the education portfolio.
*Nic Street to take new position of Finance Minister, and will retain the sports, events and local government portfolio.
*Jo Palmer to become Education Minister and to remain as Disability Minister
*Madeleine Ogilvie will take on the small business and consumer affairs portfolios
*Jacquie Petrusma to become Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier
*Nick Duigan to retain the parks, energy and renewables portfolios, and will assume the environment portfolio
*Simon Behrakis to become Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Planning
*Leonie Hiscutt to remain Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.