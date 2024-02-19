Tasmania votes: On the election trail, all the promises, ploys

That a state election has been called for this year has come at a surprise to almost nobody.
The Liberals were thrown into minority government in mid-2023, which resulted in more political gameplays rather than progress in parliament.
The premier last week decided he'd had enough and visited Government House to request an election be called to "restore certainty and stability so the government could get on with its job".
On the same day, Labor leader Rebecca White said they'd had a good go over the past 10 years, but if they could not fix the problems plaguing the state over that time, then they never will".
Cost of living appears to be a top priority for voters heading into the March 23 election - an issue that has been keenly noted by political parties and candidates.
Follow the daily action in this year's election campaign below:
