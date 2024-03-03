Liberals launch campaign with 'Australia's biggest election billboard'

Healthcare was front and centre of the Liberals' campaign launch on Sunday, with promises to make ambulance ramping a 'thing of the past' and to implement a 'guarantee' that Tasmanians will be able to access a GP when needed.
After riding out to the waiting media on a tractor at the Sassafras farm where he grew up, Premier Jeremy Rockliff staged his campaign launch near what he said was Australia's biggest election billboard - a field twice the area of the MCG ploughed with the Liberals' '2030 Strong Plan' campaign slogan.
Mr Rockliff said a re-elected majority Liberal government would reduce the maximum window for ambulance patients to be transferred to the Emergency Department from 60 minutes to 30 minutes.
"Thirty minutes is around the average time it takes an ambulance crew to safely transfer their patient to the care of the hospital.
"Which means that effectively, were going to be banning ramping."
Mr Rockliff also said his GP Guarantee proposal would ensure that every Tasmanian that needed to see a doctor could access one.
"We know just how hard it can be to get an appointment with your GP when you need one.
"That's why we're stepping up, where the Federal Labor Government is letting us down, and were taking three nation-leading actions to fix this as part of our GP Guarantee."
If elected, the government will introduce a new 10-doctor 'GP NOW Rapid Response Team'.
"These GPs will be employed by the state government, and will be deployed to local general practices when and where they're needed, and quickly," Mr Rockliff said.
"In a situation where a GP practice closes down on short notice, our 'GP NOW' team will be ready to fill the gap and ensure locals can still see a doctor."
Mr Rockliff also sought to incentivise more doctors to take up general practice in rural Tasmania, to ease a critical shortage that has meant residents of some towns must travel long distances to see a doctor.
He proposed to pay off some of the university debt of up to 40 GPs willing to work in rural Tasmania.
"We will pick up the HECs tab up to $100,000 for 40 new GPs, as part of an incentive to attract doctors to work in Tasmanias rural and regional areas for five years," he said.
"This is a huge cash bonus that will help to attract more GPs to Tasmania, or give our locally-trained doctors that extra reason to work in their home state."
A third tranche of the policy was grants of up to $250,000 for existing GP practices in outer-urban, regional and rural Tasmania.
"These flexible grants can help GPs offer extended hours of service, embed nurse practitioners, attract new doctors, or expand their practice with capital upgrades," Mr Rockliff said.
Mr Rockliff was joined by Health Minister Guy Barnett, who said Tasmania's GPs were the backbone of the state's health system.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow labelled the promise to 'ban ramping' as "ridiculous".
"This is a totally unserious policy. Who is going to care for the ambulance patients he's planning to dump in overcrowded EDs?"
In his campaign launch speech, Mr Rockliff thanked his predecessors Will Hodgman and Peter Gutwein as "two great Premiers of our state".
He said his approach to family, work, life and politics was informed by basic principles learned on the farm.
He set out the achievements of his government, claiming solid economic performance including creating 53,000 new jobs and "historically low levels of unemployment".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.