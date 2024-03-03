The Examiner
Liberals launch campaign with 'Australia's biggest election billboard'

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 3 2024 - 3:35pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has launched his 2024 election campaign with a unique billboard and a plan to end ramping and guarantee of doctors to those that need them. Picture supplied
Healthcare was front and centre of the Liberals' campaign launch on Sunday, with promises to make ambulance ramping a 'thing of the past' and to implement a 'guarantee' that Tasmanians will be able to access a GP when needed.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

