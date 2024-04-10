'Prepare to be sat on': Hound dog Bernie loves affection and needs new home

Bernie has spent more than half his young life in the care of the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania.
He has become universally popular with staff and volunteers at the three homes he's stayed in since he arrived as a stray in Launceston last May.
Moving dogs to different homes can help them get adopted if they've been at one home for a while with no success.
As a result, Bernie has been in Launceston, then Hobart, then Burnie, and now he's back in Launceston.
He's a hound cross who is 18 months old and weighs 37kg.
He's been friendly and playful with other dogs he's met at all the homes and would probably enjoy the company of another dog in his forever home.
"He is very quiet and sweet, and loves every dog he meets," Launceston staff member Luci said.
"He likes to sniff like most hounds and enjoys playing with toys - he figured out all the different puzzle toys we give him."
"Bernie is one of the happiest dogs of all. I don't think he has bad days, and he is always up for adventures," said volunteer Maria.
"If any dog can brighten an average day, Bernie can. I have only the best wishes only for this big fun fellow!"
"Bernie is a loveable goofball and so affectionate. He's a dog who likes to know where all his people are - very loyal," volunteer Debra said.
"When you're having a bad day, he will cheer you up. Bernie doesn't know the meaning of personal space, so be prepared to be sat on, laid on or to be leant into.
"Bernie needs to be part of a family where he can go with them on their adventures. He has so much love to give and is super clever. He will make a great addition to an active family. After a lovely long walk, he will be happy to go home and snuggle on the couch."
Bernie's only flaw appears to be the fact that he can be a little strong on a lead.
"He just needs someone to train him properly," said volunteer Helen. "He is a lovely dog. It would be great to see him get a good home."
Bernie's adoption price is $410.
Every dog is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and has had a standard health check.
Each dog has also been behaviourally assessed.
To see the dogs at the Launceston home, go to www.dhot.com.au/adopt-a-dog/launceston-dogs/
