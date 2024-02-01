Dog of the month: 'Beautiful gentleman' Alfie needs new home

Gentle giant Alfie has been at the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania's Launceston home since July, but the long wait to meet his new family hasn't put a dent in his loving nature.
Alfie was surrendered to the home after his owner suffered medical issues that prevented them from continuing to care for him.
He's a seven-year-old rottweiler-Staffordshire terrier cross who weighs 38kg.
Staff and volunteers at the home said Alfie was a pleasure to walk despite his size.
"He's a very easy fellow to stroll with who ambles along easily," one volunteer said. "He's also a great traveller in the car who settles and relaxes quickly - a beautiful gentleman."
"His only issue is: if you stop walking, he will either lean into you or roll on his back, gently asking for pats and loves," another volunteer said.
"And with the way he looks at you with his beautiful brown eyes, who can resist?"
Another said: "Alfie is the sweetest, a gentle giant who loves to love. He would make the most loyal companion."
Alfie spent some time in foster care, where his carer spoke in similarly glowing terms.
"What a joy he has been. He is a true gentleman with a very loving nature," they said
"He is a dream to walk on a lead and is happy to hang around with you if you are in the garden. He has a few quirks and things he is unsure of - don't we all?"
Alfie is not suited to a home with cats or other small animals. His adoption price is $410.
Every dog is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and has had a full health check.
Each dog has also been behaviourally assessed.
To see the dogs at the Launceston home, go to www.dhot.com.au/adopt-a-dog/launceston-dogs/
