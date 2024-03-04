'Loving goofball' Butch ready for adoption in Launceston

Butch is the kind of name associated with macho types, but Dogs' Homes of Tasmania Launceston resident Butch is better known for being a loving goofball.
Butch arrived at the home as a stray in September last year.
He's believed to be a bull Arab about 18 months old.
He was underweight for his size at 33kg and has now levelled out at 40kg.
His goofiness came to the fore during a Valentine's Day photo shoot in which he struck a manic look when given a dog-friendly iced cookie.
"Butch loves food - like seriously loves it," Dogs Homes staff said.
"He really likes toys but can be rough with them, so they usually don't last long.
"He's still learning his doggy manners but has come a long way. He knows how to sit and shake hands but be warned: he has a lot of power in those paws and not great co-ordination. He is a really fun, goofy boy."
"He is such a beautiful and happy boy, and not butch at all!" volunteer Julia said.
"My nickname for him is Happy Gilmore."
Staff call him 'Mr Wiggles' because he is always so happy to see people, not just his tail but his whole body wiggles.
"He wags his tail and wiggles his bum the whole walk!" Julia said.
"He loves his walks, and walks at a nice calm pace. He loves cheese treats and gives lots of big, sloppy kisses! He loves a cuddle and a roly-poly in the grass, and is just a sweet, gentle boy."
Butch was taken on a day out by volunteer Karen a while ago.
"He's such a good dog to walk, despite his size," Karen said.
"He was relaxed and enjoyed trotting around Seaport. He encountered a couple of dogs and was sociable and polite."
He loves going for a splash in a creek near the Launceston home that is popular with many dogs.
He particularly enjoys plonking himself down in the middle of the creek for a cool-down and rest.
He likes playing with other dogs, but his size and enthusiasm means he's best suited to a playmate of a similar size and energy level.
Butch's adoption price is $410. Every dog is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and has had a full health check.
Each dog has also been behaviourally assessed.
To see the dogs at the Launceston home, go to www.dhot.com.au/adopt-a-dog/launceston-dogs/
